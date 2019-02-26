The Greatest Showman 2 might actually happen. The first movie snuck up on everyone when it was released in late 2017. Initially, it looked like Fox had a big bomb on their hands. Yet, it went on to become the rare hit that, over time, made its money and became a certifiable blockbuster sensation. And anytime a movie makes a lot of money, these days, studios will see what they can do about making a sequel and, according to director Michael Gracey, that's exactly what's happening now.

At this point, it sounds like things are in the very early stages and are just being kicked around. The studio hasn't officially announced a sequel or anything like that. However, in a recent interview, Michael Gracey revealed that, thanks to the movie's success, there is a lot of demand for a follow-up and early conversations about that are taking place. Here's what he had to say.

"When a movie becomes as big a success as this, it's only natural there is demand for a sequel. So those discussions have started and we are working on one right now."

This biggest question is, what would The Greatest Showman 2 actually look like? The first movie wrapped things up with P.T. Barnum getting his circus up and running. The first movie wasn't a terribly accurate portrayal of the man's life, which did give some reason to rail against it. That said, a sequel could take equal liberties. Later in life, Barnum got interested in politics and even made a run for Congress. Could they just gloss over most of that and do something else entirely?

At this point, all we can do is guess. Hugh Jackman, for his part, is currently dedicating all of his energy to his upcoming arena tour The Man. The Music. The Show. which has been made possible thanks to the success of The Greatest Showman. He'll be performing songs from that movie, as well as Les Miserables and more during the tour. In a recent interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, he called this a privilege and that he's simply doing what he wants, in terms of his career, these days.

"It feels like a privilege; I was really excited to basically give the year up for it. I'm at a point in my career where I don't worry about that stuff: momentum, trajectory, or what people think. I really sort of march to the beat of my own drummer now, and I don't think I've always been like that."

The man played Wolverine for 17 years, so he's not opposed to doing sequels by any means. But this sequel would unquestionably rely on getting him on board. The Greatest Showman debuted with a measly $13 million on its opening weekend, but thanks to word of mouth, it went on to gross $434 million worldwide. Undoubtedly, those who showed up the first time around would want to see Hugh Jackman return. This news was first reported by The Sun.