A classic superhero is getting another shot at the big screen. It's been revealed that Universal Pictures has partnered with Amasia Entertainment for a Green Hornet reboot titled The Green Hornet and Kato. Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo, who founded Amasia, landed the movie rights to the franchise in a competitive bidding war earlier this year. Now, Universal is stepping in to help make the reboot a reality.

Universal Pictures has optioned the rights to the characters, with The Green Hornet and Kato already in development. This is one of few major superhero properties not controlled by Marvel or DC, which makes it a potentially big get. The characters were created by George W. Trendle and Fran Striker in the 1930s and started life as a series of radio serials before being adapted in other mediums, most notably a TV series in the 60s that starred Bruce Lee. Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer had this to say about it in a statement.

"The Green Hornet is one of the most iconic and beloved superhero tales ever created, and it has entertained generations of fans in every form of storytelling. We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Bradley, and the entire Amasia team to launch an exciting new cinematic world for Britt Reid, Kato, and the Black Beauty, and we can't wait to share it with global audiences soon."

The story of the Green Hornet, generally speaking, sees newspaper publisher Britt Reid partnering with his friend Kato, who become a vigilante crime-fighting duo by night. There is no word currently on who is being eyed to star in the reboot, nor is it clear who may wind up in the director's chair. Michael Helfant, former president of Marvel Studios, had this to say about it.

"Universal will be a great home for our new Green Hornet and Kato. The team at Universal share our passion & enthusiasm for the property and will devote the resources to launch a truly global franchise. And, it's very cool that Universal was the original distributor of the 1940's movie serials. Our goal is to make a film that existing fans will love, and new fans will love to discover. With Universal, it feels like we are merging the past and the future, creating a contemporary version of the franchise that is fresh and exciting while respecting its long legacy and history. I can't wait!"

This certainly isn't the first time Hollywood has tried to turn this property into a modern superhero franchise. Previously, Sony Pictures released The Green Hornet in 2011, with Seth Rogen as Britt Reid and Jay Chou as Kato. It didn't fare particularly well with critics and earned just $227 million at the box office against a $120 million budget.

Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo are set to produce the movie. There is no telling how soon it could enter production as the movie business is facing a great deal of uncertainty right now. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Deadline.