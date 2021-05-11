Almost a full year since releasing the original teaser trailer, A24 finally provides a full length trailer for their upcoming fantasy epic The Green Knight. The long awaited trailer offers much more this time around, giving audiences a more intimate look at the highly anticipated adventure. The new trailer reveals almost the entire plot of the classic story, guiding viewers through the adventure and world of the film. It promises some epic action sequences and gorgeous cinematography as well. Most notably, the trailer also fully reveals the Green Knight himself in all his menacing glory. It certainly looks as though the film will stay true to the classic tale without taking many liberties, so it will be quite an interesting take on the Arthurian legend.

Dev Patel portrays Sir Gawain, a member of the Round Table and a nephew of King Arthur himself, in the film as he sets out on a quest to seek the mysterious and ruthless Green Knight (who will be played by Ralph Ineson). The character poster released for Sir Gawain yesterday showed him in all his royal glory, unlike the other character posters released which have them obscured by shadows. The marketing has been on the ambitious side for A24, which has a history of keeping low profiles as they normally adopt indie drama and horror films like Lady Bird, Hereditary and Uncut Gems. If Green Knight is successful, however, A24 could take a huge step towards producing bigger, more ambitious films. Although the budget for the film was modest, the marketing costs have surely been seriously high for the company, relatively speaking.

The Green Knight was originally scheduled to premiere at SXSW 2020 last year, but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic. Instead of releasing the film later in the year, A24 elected to wait until theaters opened back up. Another notable detail about the film is its R rating for violence and nudity. Anyone who has read the classic Sir Gawain and the Green Knight tale could tell you that this certainly strays from the tame violence and content in the original story. This indicates that either the film will take several extreme liberties in the adaptation or that the violence and nudity will simply be just adult enough to warrant an R rating. Either way, the film will be a fresh and unique take on the Arthurian legend, and I cannot wait to see what the acclaimed cast and crew come up with.

The official synopsis for The Green Knight reads, "An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table."

The Green Knight will star Dev Patel as Gawain, Alicia Vikander as Essel, Joel Edgerton as Lord, Sarita Choudhury as Mother, Sean Harris as King, Kate Dickie as Queen, Barry Keoghan as Scavenger, Erin Kellyman as Winfred, and Ralph Ineson as Green Knight. The director David Lowery is known for his work on films like Pete's Dragon and The Old Man and the Gun. Green Knight will release only in ovie theaters on July 30, 2021.