David Lowery's The Green Knight is coming online for a one night only virtual screening. While it is in theaters now, this is a perfect opportunity for those who want to see this movie but don't feel comfortable enough yet to go back to the theaters. The "A24 Screening Room" is presenting The Green Knight on August 18th at 9pm EST and tickets are available now.

How this will work is you can purchase a ticket by visiting the website, screeningroom.a24films.com. Once you have purchased your ticket, you can watch the film starting at 9pm through your web browser, Apple TV, and Roku. Tickets are $20 each.

A24 has given full instructions on the process to buy a ticket on their website: "Start by creating an account or logging in to browse our screenings. To buy a ticket, check out the available screening times and click "Buy Ticket." You'll need to enter your credit card info and complete checkout to access your ticket. You'll get a reminder email the day of your screening and you can find your tickets under "My Tickets" in the menu. You'll be able to access your screening after the designated start time, and you'll have 4 hours to watch the film and any bonus content."

The Green Knight is one of the best reviewed movies of the year, however, it hasn't exactly been as much of a hit at the box office. There are could be several reasons for this: It isn't a big blockbuster movie and with rising COVID-19 cases, people are still hesitant to go back to the box office. In the U.K., The Green Knight's release was pulled from the schedule due to rising cases and there has still been no announcement for when this film will release in theaters. So far, The Green Knight has made $12. 6 million at the worldwide box office.

The film stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Koeghan, and Ralph Ineson. It's based on a classic Arthurian tale, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, written by Gawain Poet in the 14th century. The official synopsis on the A24 reads as:

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table."

The beautiful cinematography in The Green Knight does lend itself more to the big screen but in these times, watching the film at home may be the best option for some. Visit the A24 website now if you wish to buy tickets for this one night only event.