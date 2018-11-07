Last weekend, the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody overperform to win the box office with a $51 million haul. This weekend, however, sees a trio of newcomers which will get in the way of Freddie Mercury and the legendary rockers winning the crown for a second week in a row. Illumination's The Grinch, Sony's The Girl in the Spider's Web and Paramount's Overlord are all debuting this weekend and each one looks to take a spot in the top five.

Ultimately, it looks like the holiday buzz is going to get started a bit early this year with The Grinch, which features Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the beloved Dr. Seuss creation, taking the top spot. The new take on the classic tale looks to bring in between $55 and $65 million, based on current estimates. Even on the low end, that should be more than enough to take the top spot, as the rest of the pack will be far behind this weekend.

Bohemian Rhapsody should do well enough to slip just one spot to number two. Despite a mixed reaction from critics, audiences have responded well to the movie and Rami Malek has earned near-universal praise for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury. Expect to see the biopic bring in around $30 million in its second frame. The $52 million budgeted flick from Fox has already grossed just shy of $150 million worldwide, making it a huge hit.

Coming in at the number three spot should be one of the newcomers in the form of The Girl in the Spider's Web. This new take on the Dragon Tattoo franchise comes from director Fede Alvarez (Don't Breathe, Evil Dead) and features a different cast than the 2011 David Fincher adaptation, with Claire Foy in the lead as Lisbeth Salander. The movie has earned a somewhat mixed response so far from critics and looks to take in between $12 and $14 million. That's not a bad start, considering the relatively modest $42 million budget.

Next up should be Overlord, which comes from producer J.J. Abrams and is directed by Julius Avery. The WWII zombie thriller has earned very positive reviews thus far ever since debuting at Fantastic Fest and looks to earn anywhere between $8 and $13 million, based on current estimates. Coming in at number five will be Nutcracker and the Four Realms, a rare misfire for Disney that will see a big drop off, likely to bring in just $10 million or less. The movie comes with a $125 million production budget, making it a big disaster in an otherwise great year for the Mouse House. Be sure to check out our list of top ten weekend box office estimates below and check back with us on Sunday for a full list of estimates. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.