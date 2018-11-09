The Grinch is back on the big screen this weekend in an all-new animated adventure that has the mean one on a mission to ruin everyone's holiday fun. Hip-hop and pollo punk provocateur Tyler the Creator is contributing a number of songs to the soundtrack. Today we have the sing-along lyric video for The Grinch theme song, which gets a little creepy while being a ton of fun.

Tyler the Creator's 'I Am the Grinch' will appear on the official soundtrack in stores now for The Grinch. It shows the young rapper as a cross between the green Grinch and a pillowy Christmas tree. It's a bit trippy and perfect for this modern update of the iconic Dr. Seuss fable.

For their eighth fully animated feature, Illumination and Universal Pictures present The Grinch, based on Dr. Seuss' beloved holiday classic. The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl's generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it's a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism.

Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Who-ville when he runs out of food.

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh.

Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who-a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer-plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch's more nefarious one. Will Cindy-Lou achieve her goal of finally meeting Santa Claus? Will the Grinch succeed in silencing the Whos' holiday cheer once and for all?

Before 'I Am the Grinch', Tyler the Creator.previously released his version of the iconic holiday song 'You're a Mean One', which comes from the original animated special and was also featured in the live-action movie starring Jim Carrey and directed by Ron Howard. Tyler puts his own unique spin on it, and the refurbished lyrics had some wondering if this was a secret Eminem diss track. While it fits, we think it's just a coincidence that Eminem and the Grinch have so much in common.

So, if you weren't already excited enough to see The Grinch in theaters this weekend, get a kick start on the holiday with this rousing rendition of what is sure to become a holiday staple this year. This lyric video comes direct from Illumination.