Universal Pictures and Illumination have unveiled a new preview for The Grinch, and while it may not showcase any actual footage from the movie, it offers our first look at the title character in action, so to speak. Unfortunately, The Grinch doesn't speak at all in this brief preview, so we don't get to hear the new voice, provided by Benedict Cumberbatch. However, this Olympic-themed preview may hint that the first trailer is just around the corner.

This preview features the Grinch and his dog Max settling in to watch the Winter Olympics, shutting the blinds when a noisy bird tries to watch the festivities with them. Upon seeing one of the Olympic figure skaters, The Grinch falls into a dream sequence where he's putting on a figure skating show of his own in his custom green suit, with the crowd cheering his every move. Of course, it's only a daydream, as Grinch is woken up by Max licking his face. With the Winter Olympics just getting started, it's possible that we could see more from this animated remake as the Games continue from Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl's generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it's a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism. Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game, Doctor Strange) lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a cave rigged with inventions and contraptions for his day-to-day needs, the Grinch only sees his neighbors in Who-ville when he runs out of food.

Each year at Christmas they disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations. When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realizes there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. To do so, he decides he will pose as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to trap a lackadaisical misfit reindeer to pull his sleigh. Meanwhile, down in Who-ville, Cindy-Lou Who-a young girl overflowing with holiday cheer-plots with her gang of friends to trap Santa Claus as he makes his Christmas Eve rounds so that she can thank him for help for her overworked single mother. As Christmas approaches, however, her good-natured scheme threatens to collide with the Grinch's more nefarious one. Will Cindy-Lou achieve her goal of finally meeting Santa Claus? Will the Grinch succeed in silencing the Whos' holiday cheer once and for all?

Scott Mosier, best known for producing all of Kevin Smith's films, will make his feature directorial debut on The Grinch, directing alongside Yarrow Cheney. They will be working from a script by Ken Daurio Michael LeSieur, Cinco Paul and Raymond S. Persi, based on the book by Dr. Seuss. The movie has been slated for release on November 9, 2018, putting it up against Sony's The Girl In the Spider's Web. Take a look at this new preview, courtesy of Illumination YouTube.