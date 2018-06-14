Following the second poster that debuted yesterday, Universal Pictures has unveiled the second trailer for The Grinch, slated to arrive in theaters November 9. Unlike the live-action adaptation entitled How the Grinch Stole Christmas in 2000, which starred Jim Carrey as the title character, Universal has teamed up with Illumination Entertainment (Despicable Me franchise) to turn this classic story into a new animated movie, with Benedict Cumberbatch providing the voice of the title character. The first trailer and poster debuted back in March, but this second trailer features plenty of new footage.

This story dates back to 1957, when Theodor Geisel a.k.a. Dr. Seuss, published it as a book through the publishing company Random House, and it was also published as an issue of Redbook as well, shortly thereafter. The 69-page book, which follows The Grinch as he tries to sabotage the annual Whoville Christmas celebration below him, so he can finally get some peace and quiet, was named one of the Teachers' Top 100 Books for Children in 2007 by the National Education Association, and it was also ranked #61 in the Top 100 Picture Books of All Time.

This original Dr. Seuss story was first adapted as a half-hour animated TV special that aired on CBS in December 1966, and became so popular it became an annual holiday tradition for many years. Boris Karloff voiced both The Grinch, and the narrator in this half-hour special, with June Foray voicing young Cindy-Lou Who in an uncredited role. In 2000, Universal produced a live-action adaptation, starring Jim Carrey as The Grinch, Taylor Momsen as Cindy-Lou Who and an incredible supporting cast that included Jeffrey Tambor, Christine Baranski, Bill Irwin and Molly Shannon, with Ron Howard directing.

The 2000 adaptation was the highest-grossing movie domestically that year, pulling in $260 million, but just $345.1 million worldwide, from a $123 million budget. It would also go on to win an Academy Award for Best Makeup, and it was also nominated for Best Art Direction and Best Costume Design. With Illumination's new animated take, arriving more than 50 years after the original animated classic, it will be interesting to see if fans will still flock to theaters like they did for the live-action adaptation 18 years ago. One thing's for certain, though, it will have no shortage of competition at the box office.

Universal Pictures has set a November 9 release date for The Grinch, putting it up against Sony Pictures' The Girl in the Spider's Web. It will also arrive a week after 20th Century Fox's Bohemian Rhapsody, Paramount's Nobody's Fool and Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms on November 2, and a week before Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and 20th Century Fox's Widows on November 16. There will also be a jam-packed frame the following weekend over the Thanksgiving holiday, with MGM's Creed 2, Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2, Lionsgate's Robin Hood, STX's Second Act and Universal's Welcome to Marwen. Take a look at the new trailer below for The Grinch, courtesy of Universal Pictures.