Sony has released the very first look at their upcoming reboot of The Grudge franchise. It was recently announced that the studio decided to bring up the release date of the horror movie from August 16th, 2019 to June 21st. Many see the release date change as a good sign and that the studio has faith in the reboot, which has been in development for quite a while. The project was first announced back in 2011, but the project didn't really gain momentum until 2017.

As for The Grudge first look photo, we see a woman's silhouette being pressed up against a glass door. It's a pretty ominous image, and it's not clear what exactly is going on, though we will find out soon enough. It's a perfect tease for the reboot, which is based on 2002's Ju-On: The Grudge, which was written and directed by Takashi Shimazu. Jeff Buhler was originally hired to write the script for the reboot, but director Nicolas Pesce has rewritten that script and it will introduce new ghosts along with a new mythology to the franchise.

The Grudge reboot star Lin Shaye has promised that the film is going to be pretty scary. She admitted to being very excited about the project and claims that horror fans are going to go crazy when they see it. Shaye is definitely doing her best to pitch the reboot, but the horror genre has gotten a lot more competitive over the past few years. Shaye had this to say.

"Wait until you see this. It's the scariest movie I've ever been a part of, not even maybe. Not even maybe. And it's the scariest part I've ever had, bar none."

Director Nicolas Pesce has stated that The Grudge Reboot is going to be a lot more gritty than the previous installments and said that his version will be rooted in reality. Lin Shaye went on to praise Pesce for the direction that he is taking the film. She also talked about the collaboration aspect to the movie. She explains.

"What will make it really different is Nicolas Pesce, who is the writer/director, who is extraordinary. I mean he's a real visionary. I had a phenomenal time working with him. He was very open to my ideas, which he told me he never is. He said, I don't usually let actors do what they want. He said, But in your case, there were no rules. I was inspired. The ideas I came up with were inspired by what he was creating. And he acknowledged that and allowed it."

Overall, it sounds like fans of The Grudge franchise are going to be in for a treat next summer. The first image from the reboot is pretty creepy, but it doesn't really give away too much, and leaves many wanting more, which is a good thing. Will it be the scariest film in the franchise's history? We're just going to have to wait and see. Until then, you can check out the first image from The Grudge reboot below, provided by the Movie Nonsense Twitter account.