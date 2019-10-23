We have a brand new poster for The Grudge reboot, which recalls one of the most iconic scenes from the history of the beloved horror franchise. Not only that, but we're finally going to see a trailer arrive online in the very near future, as Sony Pictures has confirmed the trailer will arrive on Monday. No trailer tease or footage has been released yet, but we should expect something along those lines sooner rather than later.

As for the poster, it recreates the iconic shower scene, the one in which a hand reaches out through someone's head while they're washing their hair. Dark hair, pale white hand, pure terror. That particular image has become something of an iconic moment in horror, thanks to its inclusion in both the original Japanese movie that started it all and the 2004 remake. Sony shared the poster over on Twitter in honor of the 15th anniversary of the remake. The studio shared the one-sheet with the following caption.

"15 years ago today, #TheGrudge was born. On January 3, a twisted new grudge takes hold. Trailer Monday."

Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Drag Me to Hell), who produced the remake, is back on board to produce this new version. Nicolas Pesce (The Eyes of My Mother, Piercing}) is in the director's chair. There are a couple of key differences with this movie. For one, it's not a remake. It's also not technically a sequel, at least not in the traditional sense. Pesce previously confirmed that this version of The Grudge, which takes place in America, will be taking place at the exact same time as the Sarah Michelle Gellar movie in 2004.

Another key here is that this movie will be R-rated. That's territory the franchise hasn't ventured into before and should allow the filmmakers to amp up some things that PG-13 simply doesn't allow for. That particular element was hyped up quite a bit at New York Comic Con, which is where the first footage from the movie was shown off. The footage didn't make its way online, but the reactions on social media were largely positive. The script was written by Nicolas Pesce, who cooked up the story alongside Jeff Buhler (The Midnight Meat Train, Pet Sematary).

Ju-On was released in 2002 in Japan. Directed by Takashi Shimizu, it was quickly scooped up to be remade for American audiences, which proved to be a good decision. Shimizu directed the American remake as well, which helped The Grudge feel more authentic. The movie was a smash hit, grossing $187 million worldwide, working from a tiny $10 million budget. The cast for this new entry includes Lin Shaye (Insidious) with Demian Bichir (Alien: Covenant), Andrea Riseborough (Mandy), John Cho (Searching), Betty Gilpin (Glow), Jacki Weaver (The Disaster Artist) and Frankie Faison (The Silence of the Lambs). The Grudge hits theaters on January 3, 2020, from Sony Pictures. Be sure to check out the new poster for yourself.

