A new poster for The Grudge remake has been revealed. The one-sheet dropped over the weekend during Sony's panel for the movie at New York Comic Con. The cast and filmmakers were on hand to pull the curtain back on the project which, up to this point, had been pretty mysterious. While none of the footage that was shown during the panel has made its way online, we've got the poster, as well as some new details, to tide us over.

The poster features some familiar imagery, in the form of long, black hair draped out over a bathtub. This is something that should ring a bell to those who have seen the original Japanese version, Ju-On, or 2004's American version, The Grudge. During the panel, producer Sam Raimi resisted the idea that this is a remake. Instead, The Evil Dead director leaned on the idea that this is a continuation of the lore. Here's what Raimi had to say.

"It's kind of a lore that keeps going. Both the lore and the curse. When someone dies in a terrible rage, something dark is there and it won't let go. That's a story that's as relevant today as always."

The cast includes Lin Shaye (Insidious) with Demian Bichir (Alien: Covenant), Andrea Riseborough (Mandy), John Cho (Searching), Betty Gilpin (Glow), Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) and Frankie Faison (The Silence of the Lambs). Shaye, Gilpin and Riseborough were in attendance at the panel, alongside director Nicholas Pesce. For his part, Pesce talked about finding a balance between what's come before, while also trying to put forth something new.

Related: The Grudge Reboot Gets Insidious Icon Lin Shaye

"It was about finding that balance, we're not rehashing the same stories you've seen before, but finding those key elements. The Grudge can happen anywhere. Obviously we don't want to throw everything out. There's odes to the old films, both visually and stylistically, but it is a whole new story."

One major element at play here that wasn't afforded to previous entries in the franchise is an R-rating. The 2004 remake, and its sequels, were firmly in PG-13 territory. That led to huge success at the box office, as The Grudge grossed $187 million, working from a tiny $10 million budget. But times have changed. This time around, the studio decided to let the filmmaking team cut loose, which could provide ample opportunity for new brutal scares in this universe.

Nicholas Pesce penned the screenplay, working from a story by Jeff Buhler. With any luck, we should be getting a teaser trailer online soon, since the release date is creeping up rather quickly. In the meantime, we've got the poster, as well as a new still image and photos of the cast from the NYCC panel, for you to check out below. The Grudge is set to hit theaters on January 3, 2020, from Sony Pictures.

🆕️ New poster art for The Grudge released at NY ComicCon [picture via @BDisgusting] pic.twitter.com/UyycSLu5LC — ▶️ KRUEGER (@Krueger_News) October 7, 2019

#TheGrudge cast and filmmakers took on #NYCC19 yesterday, giving audiences a first look at the movie. pic.twitter.com/mi8PGtQkv0 — The Grudge (@GrudgeMovie) October 4, 2019

We had a bloody good time at #NYCC19. Here’s a new look at #TheGrudge. pic.twitter.com/kqZh4lVFkV — The Grudge (@GrudgeMovie) October 3, 2019