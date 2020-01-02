Even though it may not be a well-rounded critical success, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has done very well for Disney and Lucasfilm at the box office so far. Last weekend, thanks to the Christmas movie-going crowed, the movie earned another $72.3 million. But can Episode IX make it three weeks in a row atop the box office? With Sony's The Grudge as the only new wide release hitting theaters this weekend, that seems to be where things are heading.

The Rise of Skywalker, which is directed by J.J. Abrams, is expected to earn between $30 and $38 million on its third weekend in theaters. As of this writing, the third chapter in Disney's sequel trilogy has earned $407.5 million domestically and $815.4 million globally. With another strong weekend coming down the pipeline, this one should be well on its way to $1 billion, which will kick off 2020 quite nicely for Disney.

The Grudge, meanwhile, is the first major studio release to hit theaters in 2020. Produced by Sam Raimi and directed by Nicolas Pesce, it's a reboot of the classic horror franchise that gained popularity in the early 2000s. In this case, the movie will be taking place at the same time as the events of the 2004 American remake. Box Office tracking for this one is a little all over the place. On the low end, some have it pulling in as little as $8.5 million. On the top end, some are saying closer to $20 million. As of this writing, reviews haven't arrived online, so it's hard to know if critics will give this one a boost heading into the weekend.

In any event, it seems unlikely that the horror flick will take in more than Jumanji: The Next Level, which has been crushing it the past few weeks. Since that's also a Sony release, it's sort of a win/win for them. To date, the sequel has earned $489.3 million globally and is expected to earn $20 million or more in its fourth frame domestically this weekend. While it may not pass the take of 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($962.1 million) this is still a big win for Sony.

Rounding out the top five should be Frozen 2 and Little Women, both of which will be dancing around the $10 to $12 million range. Frozen 2 has been a monster hit, having already amassed $1.2 billion globally, putting another big one in the win column for Disney. Little Women, the latest from director Greta Gerwig, opened better than expected last weekend with $16.7 million Good word of mouth should carry it pretty far as awards season heats up. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. Numbers used in this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.

1 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 2 Jumanji: The Next Level 3 The Grudge 4 Frozen 2 5 Little Women 6 Spies in Disguise 7 Knives Out 8 Uncut Gems 9 Bombshell 10 Cats