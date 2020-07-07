While it may not have been a major financial success, the 2014 thriller The Guest, is an absolute gem of a movie. Starring Beauty and the Beast and Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens as the mysterious title character, the movie was highly praised by critics at the time. Now, Stevens has been discussing the possibility of a sequel, saying that it is something that has been talked about between himself, director Adam Wingard, and writer Simon Barrett.

"We've certainly talked about it. I'd love to work with both Adam Wingard, the director, and Simon again. Adam's pretty busy with giant apes and monsters at the moment with Godzilla vs. Kong. Simon and I have talked about many things. A sequel to The Guest has come up."

Dan Stevens continued, adding, "I don't know quite what form that would take, and I think we are a way off from it happening, but it's always a possibility."

The Guest sees Stevens as a mysterious man who comes to visit the grieving family of an old army buddy. The family welcomes Stevens' "David" into their home as they adapt to life without their son. The more time David spends with the family, the more he charms them and their community, but after a string of mysterious deaths, hints about his past begin to emerge and tease a horrible secret he's been keeping from everyone.

Anchored by a magnetic central performance from Stevens, The Guest is a pulp genre treat, and, without giving away too much, ends in such a way that it would be relatively easy to pick things up again with the dangerously enigmatic, David.

While not a financial success (The Guest was made for $5 million, and grossed $2.7 million) the movie has become one that the actor is closely associated with, and with fans still discovering the movie even now, no doubt there would be a much larger audience should a sequel ever be green-lit.

"Simon Barrett, the writer of The Guest, said to me the other day that all 'cult film' means is that it didn't make any money at the time. It's been delightful that it's continued to have this life," Stevens said. "Not every film you make is going to have that sort of enduring appeal. For me, in the limited career, I've had so far, The Guest has had the longest legs. People just this week, for whatever reason, are discovering it and messaging me and saying, 'I can't believe it took me this long to discover this film. It's great.' That's really satisfying."

For now, director Adam Wingard is bust trifling with two of cinemas greatest titans, Godzilla and King Kong, with the two due to come to blows in the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, while writer Simon Barrett continues to put pen to paper for the upcoming horror movie Seance. Stevens meanwhile can currently be seen in the Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga which is available now. This comes to us from Forbes.