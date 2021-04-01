Director Adam Wingard is currently do the rounds for his monster mash-up, Godzilla vs. Kong, but before bringing the titans to the big screen in this mega-budget blockbuster, Wingard crafted the equally thrilling The Guest. Since the movie's release back in 2014, fan's have wondered whether a sequel will ever get off the ground, with some believing it should have spawned a franchise akin to John Wick, and now Wingard has teased his idea for a limited series to continue the story in The Guest 2.

"So, even though I don't have a Guest sequel, [screenwriter] Simon [Barrett] and I have talked about it. We don't have necessarily something that we're excited about yet per se, but I've talked to Dan about it. Recently, I've seen Dan once a week, and we just hang out and chill. So we've talked about it a lot, but there's nothing concrete. But I will say that we do have a very special Guest "sequel" that I'm working on in an unconventional way. It has to do with the music from The Guest, so there is going to be a big Guest thing coming up really soon that I think is going to thrill people. But no movies in the works just yet. There's also a potential limited series down the line for it. Instead of doing a direct sequel to The Guest, we might do a limited series for it as a sequel. But again, it's just not where our heads are at right now, so we'll see."

So, while Adam Wingard clearly has some big plans to continue The Guest in some form, namely a project involving the wonderful 80s electronic soundtrack, nothing is concrete at present. But a The Guest 2 limited series could well be in the franchise's future.

Starring Beauty and the Beast's Dan Stevens (that's the "Dan" that Wingard refers to here), The Guest sees Stevens as a mysterious man who comes to visit the grieving family of an old army buddy. The family welcomes Stevens' "David" into their home as they adapt to life without their son. The more time David spends with the family, the more he charms them and their community, but after a string of mysterious deaths, hints about his past begin to emerge and tease a horrible secret he's been keeping from everyone.

Anchored by a magnetic central performance from Stevens, The Guest is a pulp genre treat, and while it may not have been a major financial success, Wingard reveals that the movie has found a much larger following amid the ongoing global situation, which has led him to think a little more about bringing The Guest 2 to life.

"Well, the simple answer is that The Guest was a slow-burn cult classic. It's a movie that was pretty largely unknown when it came out. It did well critically, but it didn't really pick up until last year. During the [current circumstances], when it was re-released on Netflix, it really made a big splash with audiences finally. People finally started seeing it, and it was the number one movie on Netflix for a little bit."

Aside from working on The Guest 2, Wingard has a lot on his plate right now, including a sequel to 90s action flick Face/Off and an adaptation of the beloved animated series, ThunderCats. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.