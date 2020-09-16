Over the last few years, Jake Gyllenhaal has emerged as an actor who not only makes interesting choices, but also dedicates himself fully to his roles, making any project with his name attached a truly exciting one. Now, Gyllenhaal is now stepping into the ring once again with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua for a remake of the outstanding Danish thriller, The Guilty.

Taking place exclusively in one location, the original version of The Guilty follows alarm dispatcher and former police officer, Asger Holm, who answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman. When the call is suddenly disconnected, the search for the woman and her kidnapper begins. Co-written and directed by Gustav Möller in his feature film debut, the movie stars Jakob Cedergren as Asger Holm and Jessica Dinnage as Iben Østergård, the voice at the other end of the line.

Full of gut-wrenching twists and turns, and a stellar central performance, The Guilty made the shortlist for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards, and currently sits at a deliciously fresh 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

With Jake Gyllenhaal set to take on the lead and Fuqua lined up for the director's chair, filming on The Guilty remake is set to begin in November with strict health and safety protocols in place due to the ongoing global situation.

The remake of The Guilty sounds like it will follow the original quite closely, with the official description as follows; "It takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger-but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out."

The Guilty will be scripted by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, with the movie set to be produced by Gyllenhaal and his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker, along with Antoine Fuqua through his Fuqua Films, Scott Greenberg, Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina for Bold Films and Amet's David Haring. Annie Marter, Gustav Moller and Lina Flint will be exec producers with Christian Mercuri and Jon Oakes.

The duo's first collaboration, the 2015 sports drama Southpaw, finds Gyllenhaal starring as boxer Billy "The Great" Hope, reigning Junior Middleweight Boxing Champion of the World. Billy seemingly has it all with an impressive career, a beautiful and loving wife, an adorable daughter and a lavish lifestyle. When tragedy strikes leaving his wife dead, and his daughter taken by protective, Hope hits rock bottom before turning to an unlikely savior at a run-down local gym, Tick Willis, a retired fighter and trainer to the city's toughest amateur boxers. Starring Forest Whitaker and Rachel McAdams alongside Gyllenhaal, Southpaw received mixed reviews from critics, but was well-liked by audiences, with both finding a lot to like in Gyllenhaal's intense central performance.

Fuqua is known for movies such as Training Day, and both installments of The Equalizer franchise, while Gyllenhaal has wowed audiences with performances in the likes of Nightcrawler, Brokeback Mountain and Prisoners. The actor recently revealed that he will be teaming up with the latter's director, Denis Villeneuve, again on a mysterious upcoming project. This comes to us from Deadline.