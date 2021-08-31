An eerie new teaser trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal and Netflix's upcoming thriller The Guilty is sure to have the hairs standing up on the back of your neck as the Oscar nominated actor frantically tries to help a woman he believes has been kidnapped. While the trailer does not show much in terms of footage from the movie, it expertly sets the scene using nothing but dialogue, teasing the heart-racing experience to come...

In The Guilty, Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a troubled police detective demoted to 911 operator duty scrambles to save a distressed caller during a harrowing day of revelations - and reckonings. The project sees Gyllenhaal team up once again with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua for this remake of the outstanding Danish thriller of the same name.

The trailer begins with audio from Gyllenhaal's character answering a 911 call, with the speech appearing on screen as text, which slowly forms a picture. "911, what is the address of your emergency?" he asks, with a female voice responding cryptically with, "I don't know." As the call continues, things quickly pick up pace, with a male voice in the background demanding the phone. The woman alerts Gyllenhaal to the situation, informing him that she has been "put in the back of a van and I can't see anything". Asked if she has been abducted, she replies "Yes" before the phone ominously disconnects, leaving an image of Gyllenhaal's face and the highlighted words, "Listen carefully."

Released in 2018, the original The Guilty takes place exclusively in one location, and similarly follows alarm dispatcher and former police officer, Asger Holm, who answers an emergency call from a kidnapped woman. When the call is suddenly disconnected, the search for the woman and her kidnapper begins. Co-written and directed by Gustav Möller in his feature film debut, the movie stars Jakob Cedergren as Asger Holm and Jessica Dinnage as Iben Østergård, the voice at the other end of the line. Full of gut-wrenching twists and turns, and a stellar central performance, The Guilty made the shortlist for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 91st Academy Awards, and currently sits at a deliciously fresh 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The remake of The Guilty is likely to follow the original quite closely, with the singular location giving Jake Gyllenhaalample opportunity to once again demonstrate his powerhouse acting ability. Over the last few years, Gyllenhaal has emerged as an actor who not only makes interesting choices, but also dedicates himself fully to his roles, making The Guilty an exciting prospect indeed, which should result in a stellar central performance from one of Hollywood's most talented actors.

The Guilty has been scripted by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto, with the movie set to be produced by Gyllenhaal and his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker, along with Antoine Fuqua through his Fuqua Films, Scott Greenberg, Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina for Bold Films and Amet's David Haring. Annie Marter, Gustav Moller and Lina Flint will be exec producers with Christian Mercuri and Jon Oakes.

The Guilty is scheduled to have its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2021, and is scheduled to be released in a limited release on September 24, 2021, prior to streaming on Netflix on October 1.