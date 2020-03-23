One of the biggest comedies of all time is coming to Netflix next month, and arguably at the perfect time considering most of us are stuck at home for the foreseeable future. The Hangover will arrive on the streaming service in April, but those who are looking to revisit the wild shenanigans with the Wolf Pack in Las Vegas won't be able to throw this one in their queue and wait for a rainy day, as it won't be on the service for very long.

Netflix released a list of everything coming to instant streaming next month and The Hangover was amongst the titles arriving, rather fittingly in this case, on April 1, which just so happens to be April Fools Day. But unlike many of the other movies and TV shows joining the service's offerings for subscribers, this particular movie will also be leaving the service come May 1. Yes, for reasons that aren't completely clear at the moment, it will be available for a mere 30 days. But that is enough time to fit this one into your streaming schedule, especially considering everyone is locked in social isolation right now.

The Hangover was released in 2009 and went on to become one of the biggest comedy hits of all time. Directed by Todd Phillips, who was known for his work on R-rated comedies primarily before directing the Oscar-winning Joker last year, was behind the camera for the ensemble buddy comedy which starred Just Bartha, Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and a star-making turn for Zach Galifianakis. The movie was embraced by critics and went on to earn a downright staggering $465 million worldwide, working from a budget of just $35 million. It also went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, in the musical or comedy category.

The movie centers on a group of friends who, two days before his wedding, drive to Las Vegas for what is intended to be a wild and memorable bachelor party. Unfortunately, things get a little out of hand and, when the three groomsmen wake up the next morning, they can't remember anything that happened to them during their night of celebration. More importantly, they can't find Doug. With the wedding fast approaching, the group attempts to re-trace their steps and find Doug so they can get him back to Los Angeles in time for the ceremony.

Naturally, Warner Bros. was quick to turn the comedy into a franchise. The Hangover Part II brought back the full cast and hit theaters in 2011. While it failed to match the level of critical acclaim, it proved to be hugely successful as well, paving the way for 2013's The Hangover 3. Combined, the trilogy grossed more than $1.4 billion at the global box office. The Hangover will be available starting April 1 via the Netflix streaming servicefor subscribers.