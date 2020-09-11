Netflix has assembled a massive, A-list cast of talent for The Harder They Fall. The upcoming western, which comes from director Jeymes Samuel, was announced last year, with Idris Elba (Pacific Rim, Beasts of No Nation) leading the cast alongside Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods, The Last Black Man in San Francisco). Now, the company has revealed the full ensemble for the movie, which is, in a word, stacked.

Okay, the anticipation for “The Harder They Fall” just got SUPER real!!



The amazing Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi and RJ Cyler join Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba in the Western - coming soon to @netflix!! pic.twitter.com/MHvhOdIUNH — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 11, 2020

New additions to the cast include Zazie Beetz (Joker, Deadpool 2), Lakeith Stanfield (Knives Out, Sorry to Bother You), Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods, The Good Fight), Regina King (Watchmen, If Beale Street Could Talk), Danielle Deadwyler (Atlanta, Paradise Lost), Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class, Twilight) and RJ Cyler (Power Rangers, White Boy Rick). There is no word yet on when production is set to begin but Jeymes Samuel will have an army of talent for his feature directorial debut. Netflix revealed the casting news on Twitter, saying the following.

Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, is a singer-songwriter, producer and director. Samuel previously collaborated with Jay-Z on the soundtrack for The Great Gatsby. He will once again team with Jay-Z to write and produce new music for the movie. Jay-Z is also on board as a producer alongside James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Samuel. Boaz Yakin penned the screenplay with Samuel.

One would be hard-pressed to imagine a more impressive ensemble. Especially for a feature directorial debut. Idris Elba is one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood at the moment. Aside from playing Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some of his credits include Pacific Rim, Molly's Game and The Suicide Squad, which is due out next summer. Zazie Beetz, meanwhile, is coming off a pair of huge hits in Deadpool 2 and Joker. Regina King, an Oscar-winner, has also had quite the resurgence thanks to her role in HBO's Watchmen. Lakeith Stanfield's stock has only been going up in recent years as well. The same could be said for Jonathan Majors, who is leading the way alongside Elba.

The Harder They Fall is an all-black Western. It tells the story of an outlaw named Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who discovers that the man who killed his parents (Idris Elba) two decades ago is being released from prison. Nat then reunites with his gang to track the criminal down, seeking revenge.

It has become increasingly common in recent years for Netflix to attract huge talent to projects. What is perhaps most surprising is the ensemble that is being put together for a first-time feature director. It seems Netflix and those involved have faith in Jeymes Samuel's vision. You can check out the announcement post from Netflix's Strong Black Lead Twitter account.