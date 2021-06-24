So let me get this straight. The dazzling Regina King, renaissance man Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, comedic legend Damon Wayans Jr., and one of the best writers for Conan, Deon Cole, have all teamed up for a revenge western? Grab your chaps, partners. Let's ride!

The first trailer for The Harder They Fall arrived earlier today, and it is garnering a lot of attention. But it is Regina King that is catching the most fire, as the Oscar-winning actress began trending on Twitter shortly after the trailer made its debut. Fans are excited to see what's in store. Netflix has also released a first poster and a couple of images from the all-star Western.

Regina King in a Western. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/o073twuZwb — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) June 24, 2021

The official synopsis for The Harder They Fall from Netflix reads, "When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men - hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)-and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including "Treacherous" Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose."

It looks like this film doesn't know how to lose! I've only seen a mere 2 minutes of this movie, but I'm gonna say it. I wish I could be sitting next to Quentin Tarantino in the theater watching him fist pump and cheer with joy. We have our bad-asses, our great one-liners, our gunslingers, our revenge, our heroes and anti-heroes. Throw in the tumbleweeds...I can't wait! Netflix says, "revenge has never been served colder."

In The Harder They Fall trailer, viewers see Rufus's crew hijack a train and break him out of what appears to be a secure safe. The tense situation shines a light on the fact that this team doesn't know how to lose, but will they fare just as well against Love and his crew.

Director Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullitts, is an English writer, director, singer-songwriter and music producer from London. The filmmaker made his debut with another western with 2013's They Die by Dawn, which starred Rosario Dawson and Giancarlo Esposito. With collaborator Jay-Z (who is also a producer on this film), I am sure he will have us bouncing (galloping?) to the soundtrack.

In 2013, Jeymes worked alongside Baz Luhrmann and Jay Z on the music for the blockbuster The Great Gatsby. Samuel co-writes The Harder They Fall with Boaz Yakin, best known as the director of Remember the Titans and screenwriter of Now You See Me. Samuel also produces with James Lassiter, and Lawrence Bender. And there is no way you can miss Bender's influence on Samuel. Bender is famous for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino on such epic films such as Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, and Inglorious Basterds.﻿﻿This film has all the makings for an instant classic and a franchise. Who wouldn't want to see them ride again? The Harder They Fall will debut in select theaters and begin streaming on Netflix this fall. Mount up!

