Netflix followed up their TUDUM spotlight on the upcoming wild west themed movie The Harder They Fall with a full trailer for the movie, which stars Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors and focuses on a cold revenge tale. Setting a November release date, the trailer promises a gunslinging action ride as it begins with a shootout and doesn't let up on the blood, violence and long sweeping shots of the old American landscape that harkens back to the classic Westerns of the 60s but with a modern cinematic style.

Directed by Jeymes Samuel from his co-written screenplay with Boaz Yakin, the movie will be Samuel's first time helming a feature length film after previously working on the shorts, They Die by Dawn and Jay-Z: Legacy. Jay-Z coincidentally is on board to produce The Harder They Fall, and is also providing new music for the feature. The cast consists of an ensemble featuring Zazie Beetz as Stagecoach Mary, Lakeith Stanfield as Cherokee Bill, Delroy Lindo as Bass Reeves, Regina King as Trudy Smith, Danielle Deadwyler as Cuffee, Edi Gathegi as Bill Pickett, RJ Cyler as Jim Beckwourth, Damon Wayans Jr., and Deon Cole as Wiley Escoe, who will be saddling up alongside Majors as Nat Love and Elba as Rufus Buck.

The official Netflix synopsis for the movie reads, "When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary, his right and left hand men - hot-tempered Bill Pickett and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth - and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including 'Treacherous' Trudy Smith and Cherokee Bill, and they are not a group that knows how to lose. Directed by Jeymes Samuel and featuring a red hot soundtrack and a stunning all-star cast, revenge has never been served colder."

Both of the movie's leads have been busy recently, with Idris Elba having spent the last month in theaters as another gun lover playing Bloodsport in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, while Jonathan Majors made waves with his first Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance as Kang in the Disney+ series of Loki, a role which is expected to reprise in a number of upcoming Marvel projects including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is currently filming in the UK.

The Harder They Fall suffered a number of delays due to the Covid pandemic, having being previously announced in July 2019 and expected to begin shooting early 2020. Due to the delays, some of the original cast, which included Wesley Snipes, Cynthia Erivo and Sterling K Brown were forced to the leave the production due to scheduling conflicts. The film will be getting its world premiere on October 6th at the BFI London Film Festival and will have a limited cinematic release on October 22nd before it arrives on Netflix on November 3rd.