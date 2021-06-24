Netflix has debuted the first trailer for their upcoming western adventure, The Harder They Fall. Boasting an incredible cast of gunslingers, this first footage from the movie oozes style and should get your heart racing as you witness this classic tale of revenge unfold in what is sure to be a classic example of the modern day western.

The trailer contains everything you could possibly want from a western. Sweeping shots of desert tracks, exciting train heists, skilled horseback riding, delightful hats, and, of course, plenty of gunfire, The Harder They Fall boasts a stacked ensemble cast alongside the genre staples. Led by Jonathan Majors as the wonderfully named Nat Love, the movie is a who's of who of talent and also stars the likes of Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker), Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods, Get Shorty), LaKeith Stanfield (Knives Out, Sorry to Bother You), and Regina King (Watchmen), as well as Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr. and Deon Cole.

The Harder They Fall begins when outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison. He rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western includes his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men - hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)-and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including "Treacherous" Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

Directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel, and featuring a red-hot soundtrack courtesy of the likes of Jay-Z, revenge has never been served colder.

The Harder They Fall lead Jonathan Majors has become a quickly rising star since his 2019 breakout role in The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Since then, his journey to the A-list has been nothing less than meteoric, with the actor appearing in both Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and HBO's horror drama Lovecraft Country, for which he received much praise from critics. Leading the all-star cast of The Harder They Fall is far from the only prominent role in the actor's near-future, with Majors due to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the time travelling supervillain Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Not content with simply battling superheroes, Majors has also been tapped to enter the ring against Michael B. Jordan for the upcoming sports drama sequel, Creed 3, with which Jordan will make his directorial debut. While the deal is not quite done yet, Majors would make a very welcome addition to the ongoing Creed saga, and would join the likes of Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, and Michael B. Jordan in the title role. Unfortunately, despite the newly released footage, The Harder They Fall does not yet a release date but is expected to hit Netflix some time in 2021.