The 50th anniversary of the Sharon Tate murders happens next year, and there is more interest in the heinous crime than ever before. Most attention has been placed on Quentin Tarantino's upcoming epic Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which will use the Tate murder as a wraparound for its 60s set story. But there is another Sharon Tate movie coming, and today we have a first look at this true crime psychological thriller.

The Haunting of Sharon Tate stars former Disney princess Hilary Duff in the title role. And she has already been lambasted by Sharon Tate's sister over the movie. It's Margot Robbie playing Sharon Tate in Tarantino's film, which has garnered less vitriol from the Tate family. A first look photo shows what Duff has in store while embedding the character.

Saban Films announced today that they have acquired U.S. distribution rights from Voltage Pictures for the true-crime psychological thriller The Haunting of Sharon Tate. Hilary Duff will star alongside Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls, Cheaper by the Dozen 2) and Lydia Hearst (Between Worlds, South of Hell). Daniel Farrands (Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, The Haunting in Connecticut) wrote, directed and produced the film. Lucas Jarach and Eric Brenner also produced through Jim Jacobsen's Skyline Entertainment banner, which also fully financed the film.

The film follows actress Sharon Tate (Duff) in the weeks leading up to her and her unborn child's murder as she is plagued by visions of her impending death. Said Saban Films' Bill Bromiley.

"The Tate Murders remain a horrifying cultural fascination, even nearly 50 years after they occurred. Hilary is mesmerizing as Sharon Tate; this is a brutal and unsettling story."

You can take a first look at Hilary Duff as Sharon Tate in the image below. This arrives months after Quentin Tarantino showed off his first look image of Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate. We'll have to wait until next year to see who truly gets the role right. Saban Films sent over this first look for everyone to see.