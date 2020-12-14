The High Republic books update the official Star Wars timeline. A lot is happening in the world that George Lucas created over 40 years ago. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed the future of the franchise late last week, detailing Disney+ shows and two new movies that are in the works. The movies will take fans well into the future, while the shows are exploring different areas of the past, including Leslye Headland's The Acolyte, which takes place long before the First Order, before the Empire, before even The Phantom Menace. It's a time when the Jedi lit the way for the galaxy in The High Republic.

The official Star Wars timeline now begins with The High Republic. The era, which takes place 200 years before the prequel trilogy, is all set to be explored in the new High Republic books and comics coming that are coming out in 2021. (The Acolyte) will go into more details about this time and it will center on a female protagonist. Fall of The Jedi is up next, which covers the end of the Jedi Order and return of the Sith. This part of the timeline is explored in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, The Clone Wars, and Revenge of the Sith.

From there, the Star Wars timeline goes to Reign of The Empire. This part of the timeline centers on the Empire forming and getting to power. Those events were seen in Solo and will be depicted again in the upcoming Bad Batch animated Disney+ series. Age of Rebellion follows and the rise of the Rebels after Empire rule. Star Wars Rebels, Rogue One, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi all take place during this part of the timeline.

The New Republic takes place after the fall of the Empire, during Palpatine's first demise. The New Republic starts to take form during this time, which is depicted in The Mandalorian. Remnants of the Empire are still everywhere during this part of the timeline. Finally, we have Rise of the First Order. The Imperial remnants go on to start The First Order, which is marked by Palpatine's resurrection. Star Wars: Resistance, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker cover these events.

There are a lot of areas to explore within the current Star Wars timeline, which Disney and Lucasfilm seem intent on doing. With that being said, with a new beginning on the horizon, fans might want to start getting into the High Republic books, which start to hit the shelves early next year. So far, Star Wars: Light of the Jedi (The High Republic) has been getting good reviews from critics who are excited about brand-new characters who are not directly connected to the Skywalker family. You can head over to RandomHouse to get a sneak peek look at Star Wars: Light of the Jedi (The High Republic).

