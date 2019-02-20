The Highwaymen trailer features Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson as the two Texas Rangers who went on the hunt for Bonnie and Clyde. Netflix released the first trailer this morning ahead of its premiere at the annual SXSW Film Festival in March. The movie will then debut March 29th, exclusively on Netflix. The Highwaymen tells the unromantic story of Bonnie and Clyde and gives a completely new and fresh perspective on the legendary story.

While the outlaws made headlines, the lawmen made history. From director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side), The Highwaymen follows the untold story of the legendary detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. When the full force of the FBI and the latest forensic technology aren't enough to capture the nation's most notorious criminals, two former Texas Rangers (Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson) must rely on their gut instincts and old school skills to get the job done. The first trailer reveals that the stakes are high, but there is also time for some humor from Costner and Harrelson while they are on the hunt.

Based on true events, The Highwaymen is the story of Texas Rangers Frank Hamer (Kevin Costner) and Maney Gault (WWoody Harrelson) who are drawn out of retirement in a last­ditch effort to hunt down Bonnie and Clyde. As the bodies of lawmen continue to pile up, thanks to Bonnie and Clyde, Lee Simmons (John Carrol Lynch), head of the Texas Prison System, convinces Governor Ma Ferguson (Kathy Bates) to put the storied lawmen on the case tracking the elusive fugitives. Despite skepticism from state and federal agents for their old­time, cowboy methods, the pair eventually brought an end to the bloody terror spree that gripped the nation.

The Highwaymen producer Casey Silver originally commissioned the script from writer John Fusco about fifteen years ago, but it had two completely different leading men. Instead of Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson, Silver envisioned Robert Redford and Paul Newman as the stars. However, things did not go as planned as Fusco dove headfirst into the research of the true story. Silver explains.

"John knew all about Frank Hamer, a famous and revered lawman in Texas, and he wanted to do an honest, truthful story about this legendary man. He spent time with Frank Hamer Jr. for material to write the script, and I remember him telling me about their bourbon and steak lunch, as the son recounted his father's well­earned mythology. The Highwaymen breaks with the traditional ode to Bonnie and Clyde and is inspired by the extraordinary lives of Hamer and Gault."

The story of Bonnie and Clyde has been told many times, but not very many people outside of historians and history fanatics know the whole story about the men who were responsible for ending their terror reign. The Netflix original movie The Highwaymen aims to change all of that, and with an all-star cast and help from Frank Hamer Jr., the movie already looks like a homerun. You can check out the first trailer below, thanks to the Netflix streaming YouTube channel.