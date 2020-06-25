Netflix is set to produce a new horror/comedy titled The Hills Have Eyes for You. The streaming service has set up the project after acquiring the original script from writer David Stieve. Eli Craig, best known for his work on 2010's Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, has been tapped to direct.

According to a new report, The Hills Have Eyes for You will be produced by Dan Farah and Andrew Farah on behalf of Farah Films. Stephanie Davis is also on board as a co-producer. The studio is also behind the recently announced Hellraiser TV show in the works for HBO, as well as the thriller Shut In, which is happening at New Line Cinema. Eli Craig had this to say about the new project in a statement.

"This is a unique underdog love story with genre bending scares and a lot of laughs. I think I'll be in my element for this one."

The title is a take on the 1977 horror classic The Hills Have Eyes, which was directed by Wes Craven. A remake directed by Alexandre Aja was released in 2006. Plot details are largely being kept under wraps for the time being. There is also no word at casting at this time, nor is it clear how soon Netflix is hoping to begin production. As for David Stieve, this represents his first sale to a major studio. Stieve previously wrote the indie horror movie Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Veronon, which was released in 2006. Mysterious though it may be, Dan Farah had this to say about it.

"[The Hills Have Eyes for You is] a fresh and fun love story set against the backdrop of an elevated horror comedy."

Eli Craig is no stranger to horror/comedy. Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil was his debut feature and, though it had a somewhat muted response commercially at the time, it has gone on to attain status a modern classic of the genre. Craig also has a good relationship with Netflix, as he most recently directed Little Evil for the streaming service, which was also a blend of horror and humor. Craig was also behind the pilot for the Zombieland TV series that ultimately never came to be.

For Netflix, this is probably going to be a drop in the bucket when it comes to the big picture. The streaming service is outspending every company in Hollywood in the content game these days. They've had a lot of luck in the horror arena in the past. This is just one of several projects that Eli Craig is developing at the moment. The filmmaker is also working on Corporate Retreat for Blumhouse Productions, as well as Bride and Groom, a disaster/comedy that was partially inspired by his own wedding. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.