We're getting a lot of Samuel L. Jackson on the big screen this year. He just returned as a much younger Nick Fury in Captain Marvel over the weekend, and he'll play the role again in both Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. But if that isn't enough for you, the guy is also ready to shoot The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. And he is teasing the return of Darius Kincaid on social media.

""Heeeeee's Baaaaaaack! Darius Kincaid in all his Profanely Lethal Glory!!."

Samuel L. Jackson is in London, England, undergoing a make-up job to ensure the tattoo on the back of his bald head is perfect. The branches look like menacing veins, with ominous birds to match. And if you hit the carousel, you'll see that the tattoo continues to run the length of his arms. This is not a dude you want to bump into in a back alley at night.

Samuel L. Jackson has been on the press tour for Captain Marvel the past month. But now he's ready to get back to work, and he'll be joined by Ryan Reynolds reprising his role from The Hitman's Bodyguard, which proved to be a big hit back in August 2017, coming as a late summer surprise that had absolutely no competition to deal with. Salma Hayek will be returning as the Hitman's wife.

It was just recently announced that Frank Grillo, who is also part of the MCU as Crossbones, and most likely returning for at least a cameo in Avengers: Endgame via flashbacks or time travel, is the first new cast member to jump aboard. The story this time out reconnects with Ryan Reynolds' Michael Bryce, who is contacted by Darius to protect his wife Sonia. The trio soon find themselves on an adventure through the Amalfi Coast.

Frank Grillo will be stepping in to play an Interpol Agent who seeks out Bryce and Kincaid's help as they track an impending cyber attack across Europe. Now, they just need to lock in their villain, and everything will be set to fly. Oscar-winner Gary Oldman served as the bad guy in the first movie.

The Hitman's Bodyguard had an early release overseas, and the film was readily available on pirating sites well before it hit theaters in the states, so its sudden success came as a shock to Lionsgate, who were almost ready to write off the action comedy. But the combined star power of Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson pushed it to a $176 million win at the global box office. That was working against a $30 million budget. So Lionsgate jumped at the chance to do a sequel, wasting no time to announce it later in 2017.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard doesn't have a set release date yet, but it could wind up in theaters before the end of 2019. Along with his three appearances in this year's Marvel line-up, Samuel L. Jackson will also be returning as Shaft this summer, with The Last Full Measure also on the way. He currently has Banker in post-production. And as soon as he's done with this sequel he is shooting, he'll move onto Inversion and then voice Jimbo in the animated Blazing Samurai. You can take a look at his scalp and arm tattoo here courtesy of Sam Jackson's Instagram.