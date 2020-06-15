The Hitman's Bodyguard starring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel Jackson, Gary Oldman, and Salma Hayek was a sleeper hit when it was released in 2017. The sequel to the movie, titled The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, was scheduled for release this year. But in an Instagram post featuring a new poster for the upcoming movie, Hayek announced that it has been postponed by a year.

"Because of the confinement, the release of HWB has been postponed to the summer of 2021. I'm kind of bummed because I can't wait for you all to see it."

The Hitman's Bodyguard told the tale of Michael Bryce, played by Ryan Reynolds. An elite bodyguard who has since fallen from grace, Bryce was put in charge of protecting notorious hitman Darius Kincaid, played by Samuel L. Jackson, while he is brought to court to testify against a foreign despot, played by Oldman.

Kincaid's condition for testifying is freedom from jail for his wife Sonia, played by Salma Hayek. The film played out like a buddy cop movie as Bryce and Kincaid learned to work through their differences while fighting off an army of mobsters and government agents.

The Hitman's Bodyguard was praised for its action sequences and the chemistry between Reynolds and Jackson. While Reynolds is known for playing tough but funny guys, Jackson has a more no-nonsense reputation in the action department, thanks to movies like Pulp Fiction and his work in the MCU. Both actors brought their unique sensibilities to their roles in The Hitman's bodyguard, which elevated the script and helped the movie score close to $200 million at the box office.

The upcoming sequel is said to have a greater focus on Hayek's character, Sonia. When things go sideways for Darius and Sonia on a mission to the Amalfi Coast, they are once again forced to call in a favor from Bryce, who will this time be acting as a bodyguard for Sonia.

The movie has a host of talented actors set to make an appearance, alongside Reynolds, Jackson, and Hayek. Antonio Banderas is said to be playing the main villain, possibly someone from Sonia's past. Also in the mix are Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Richard E. Grant, and Tom Hopper in supporting roles. Patrick Hughes will once again be returning to the director's chair for the sequel after having directed the original, while Tom O'Connor has writing credit for the script.

This is not the only movie featuring Ryan Reynolds that has taken a blow due to the lockdown. His new action-comedy Free Guy was also supposed to debut this July but has now been pushed back to December. The movie will see Reynolds playing the role of a minor video game character who gains sentience and embarks on an adventure to test the limits of his existence.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard was originally supposed to release on Aug. 28 this year. Due to the lockdown, the release date has been postponed to Aug 20, 2021. You can check out the full poster featuring the three main leads direct from Salam Hayek and Lionsgate.