Fans of The House of the Devil, here's your chance at a once in a lifetime opportunity. Join host Kenny Caperton on Saturday, November 2nd in Lakeville, Connecticut for a very special one-night only 10th Anniversary event ...a screening of The House of the Devil at the actual HOUSE OF THE DEVIL.

Halloween will still be lingering in the crisp New England air and the ground will be covered with beautiful Fall leaves - the perfect setting. Kenny will be doing a tour of the house (inside and outside) and the graveyard where Megan gets killed and where the ending takes place. Then a screening of the film directly in front of the house on an outdoor movie screen. Tickets are very limited - don't miss this amazing opportunity. This is a once in a lifetime event for all fans of The House of the Devil.

• Location: The House of the Devil - Lakeville, CT

- Lakeville, CT • Time: House tour at 5:00pm / movie screening at 6:30pm

• Admission: $50 per person (one-time only event / limited admission)

Related: Brand New Bangkok Dangerous Featurette!

On Set Cinema is an ongoing film series that takes fandom a step further with rare movie screenings of cult favorites and horror classics at their actual filming locations. Created by Kenny Caperton, who lives in a life-size replica of Michael Myers' house from John Carpenter's original Halloween.

ON SET CINEMA - Upcoming Screenings:

• Friday, September 6, 2019: It Follows (Detroit, MI)

• Saturday, September 7, 2019: It Follows (Detroit, MI)

• Saturday, October 5, 2019: I Know What You Did Last Summer (Southport, NC)

• Saturday, Nov 2, 2019: The House of the Devil (Lakeville, CT)

(Lakeville, CT) • Saturday, Nov 16, 2019: The Prowler (1981) (Cape May, NJ)

• Sun, Dec 1, 2019: The Shining (Gov't Camp, OR) SOLD OUT!

We all know there's only so close you can get to a movie when you're watching it at home from the couch ...but what if you could step into the screen for a moment? Watch movies like Empire Records, The Strangers and Twilight at the actual spots where a lot of the action takes place - whether that's inside a small town department store where Sarah Michelle Gellar ran for her life in I Know What You Did Last Summer or at a California mansion where Sidney Prescott and Billy Loomis face off during the climax of Scream, On Set Cinema takes you there.