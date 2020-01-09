The Howling remake is in the works at Netflix with It and It: Chapter Two helmer Andy Muschietti directing. Speaking with The Hashtag Show, Muschietti touched on involvement in The Flash, an upcoming superhero movie set in the DCEU starring Ezra Miller in the titular role. Muschietti describes the project as a "different version of Flashpoint than you're expecting," also confirming he'll begin his work on the movie starting this year. The Flash is set to release in theaters on July 1, 2022.

What's more, Andres Muschietti also revealed his next project following The Flash, which will return him to the horror genre. According to the filmmaker, he will then direct a remake of the classic werewolf movie The Howling for Netflix. Previously, Muschietti had told horror fans at an It: Chapter Two screening that The Howling was the one horror movie he would love to remake next if he had the chance. It's certainly interesting this was the movie he chose, as he has to know he has the leverage to tackle virtually any horror remake he'd like to do. Thanks to the streaming giant Netflix, the director appears to have gotten his wish to reboot The Howling, confirming that the project has now gotten its green light with Muschietti at the helm.

Based on the novel of the same name by Gary Brandner, the original movie version of The Howling was released in theaters in 1981. Directed by Gremlins helmer Joe Dante, it stars Dee Wallace as a TV journalist whose experiences with a serial killer lead her to a remote mountain resort inhabited by hungry werewolves. Considered to be a cult classic, the horror flick has particularly been praised for its fantastic practical effects from Rob Bottin. A hit with horror fans, a franchise was born upon the release of The Howling, and seven sequels would follow in the years to come. For many fans of the series, however, the original remains the very best installment of the long-running franchise.

Netflix stepping up to order a new horror movie remake from Muschietti is certainly not surprising. With Muschietti in the director's chair, the It remake in 2017 grossed over $700 million with a budget of just $35 million, setting many new box office records in the process. It: Chapter Two was not quite as big of a success, but still highly profitable as it raked in over $472 million with a budget of $79 million. Additionally, both movies were very well-received by critics and filmgoers alike, and this has all made Muschietti one of today's most popular horror directors.

In 2018, Muschietti had also reportedly signed on to direct a live-action movie adaptation of Attack on Titan. Because the director now claims The Howling will be his next project following The Flash, the status of the Attack on Titan movie and Muschietti's involvement on the project is unclear. In any case, Muschietti is going to have his hands pretty full for the foreseeable future. This news comes to us from The Hashtag Show.