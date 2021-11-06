Broken Lizard's next project has been revealed. The famous comedy troupe, whose previous theatrical releases include titles like Super Troopers, Club Dread, and Beerfest, have reportedly started production on a new movie in Los Angeles. Simply titled Quasi, the movie is described as a satirical take on The Hunchback of Notre Dame, following "the story of a hapless hunchback who yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the king of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other."

Kevin Heffernan is directing and starring in the project. He also wrote the script with Broken Lizard members Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske, all of which will also star and serve as executive producers. Meanwhile, Adrianne Palicki (The Orville) has boarded the cast. Details on who the members of the Broken Lizard team will be playing haven't yet been revealed.

"I'm très, très excited to get the Broken Lizard gang back together, but I'm even more excited to finally put my PhD in French Medieval Studies to use. It's been a long time coming," Heffernan said of the project.

"We love Broken Lizard and are always thrilled to collaborate," added Searchlight Pictures' DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas. "Kevin, Steve, Jay, Paul, and Erik are a boisterous, talented, and hysterical group. We look forward to seeing them bring their raunchy charm to this satirical take on The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

Now 20 years old, Super Troopers stands as one of the Broken Lizard team's most popular movies. It follows a group of Vermont state troopers who aren't exactly top-of-the-line professionals, but must band together to do what's right when the situation calls for it. More recently, the gang got back together for the sequel Super Troopers 2, this time following the troopers caught up in an international border dispute with Canada. Jay Chandrasekhar has teased that a third installment, dubbed Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers, is in development as well.

Broken Lizard also brought in Bill Paxton to star in the horror-comedy movie Club Dread in 2004, a classic that doesn't seem to get the attention it deserves these days. Their other movies include Beerfest (2006), The Slammin' Salmon (2009), and Freeloaders (2012). Fans have been waiting to hear what the next official project would be from the group and now cameras have already started rolling on Quasi.

Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme are also the creators of the TruTV comedy series Tacoma FD. Originally premiering in 2019, the show has since premiered its third season in September. It follows the firefighters in a Tacoma firehouse and the things they sometimes do when there aren't any fires that need extinguishing. Heffernan and Lemme also star with Marcus Henderson, Eugene Cordero, Gabriel Hogan, and Hassie Harrison.

From Searchlight Pictures, the company behind the Super Troopers movies, Quasi is reportedly in development for a debut exclusively on Hulu in the United States. It will also be made available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ elsewhere. No release date has yet been set for the movie. This news comes to us from Variety.