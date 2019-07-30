Blumhouse is back. The violent trailer for The Hunt has been released online, bringing us a woman on a mission for vengeance. Coming from Blumhouse and the creators of The Leftovers, the official synopsis offers this about the thriller.

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen... for a very specific purpose ... The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites' master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows The Hunters' game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

The premise goes back all the way to The Most Dangerous Game of 1932. Although it's not completely original, it follows the usual politically-charged niche that Blumhouse has created for itself. This time it hits it right on the nose in the trailer with the line, "We pay for everything, so this country belongs to us." It seems the plot will center most on Crystal's bloody journey to the Swank behind-the-curtain rather than the elites hunting what they consider "not to be human beings," which makes it all the more intriguing.

Blum's tried and true twisted, dark-humored psychological tone shines through, especially when the eerie music switches to CJ Harris' "Can't You see," during the epic fights, but with the minds behind The Leftovers attached, we can also expect a heavy plot full of consequences and tragedy.

Jason Blum's production company, Blumhouse, has become a juggernaut in low-budget filmmaking. It's responsible for massive oscar-winning successes like Whiplash, Get Out and BlacKkKlansman as well as commercial successes like Happy Death Day, The Purge, Insidious, and M. Night Smyamalan's Split which grossed over $260 million worldwide. Blumhouse's Paranormal Activity set a precedent for the production company by using a $15,000 budget to gross $200 million worldwide. By cutting the overhead, Blum is able to free creators from marketing and contractual issues in order to explore the material however they want.

Now, he's joined with Damon Lindelof (Lost) for the action-horror film, The Hunt. The movie comes from the team behind The Leftovers, writers Lindelof and Nick Cuse and director Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah).The cast includes Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and Oscar-winner Hilary Swank as our villain. The Hunt is expected to hit theaters on September 27. This information comes directly from Universal Studios.