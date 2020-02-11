Just before its debut this past September, Blumhouse's controversial new thriller The Hunt was pulled from release after several mass shootings took place across the United States. At the time of its cancelation, Universal claimed that they would be releasing the movie at a later date. But they didn't know when that would be. Well, now we have an answer along with a new trailer.

The Hunt, which follows a group of 'deplorables' being hunted by the wealthy elite, will finally hit theaters on a very apt release date. Prepare yourselves, as The Hunt will make its big screen debut on March 13, 2020. Yes, we may not be getting Jason Voorhees this Friday the 13th, but we will be getting a very angry Hilary Swank. And a movie that had Donald Trump very upset. Universal included a new trailer and poster along with the new release date, which is sure to bring even more controversy to the table.

Should The Hunt have just stayed buried? That will be the question as news of The Hunt getting a proper release makes the rounds. This is a modestly budgeted horror thriller that shouldn't be taken too seriously. It is a satire that no one has seen yet. So perhaps we should just let the movie speak for itself before drawing a final conclusion to this question.

Universal is even selling their new thriller as such, "The most talked about movie of the year is one nobody's seen yet." Their new poster features quotes from various outraged parties, along with the image of a dirty root pig whose snout is covered in mud. The top of the poster gloriously revels in the controversy, shouting, 'A Disturbance to Our Country.' Which is taken from the online entertainment news site Deadline. Fox News says, 'Shows Hollywood for what it really is, demented and evil.' They keep leaning deep into this controversy, going onto sell their own movie as, 'Dangerous' and a 'Sick Murder Fantasy'. Universal knows exactly what they are doing.

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don't know where they are, or how they got there. They don't know they've been chosen... for a very specific purpose ... The Hunt."

In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But the elites' master plan is about to be derailed because one of The Hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows The Hunters' game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

From Jason Blum, the producer of Get Out and The Purge series, and Damon Lindelof, creator of the HBO series Watchmen and co-creator of the TV series Lost, comes a timely and provocative new satirical thriller that has already ignited a national conversation. Now, it's time to decide for yourself.

The Hunt is written by Lindelof and his fellow Watchmen collaborator Nick Cuse and is directed by Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah, The Leftovers). Blum produces for his Blumhouse Productions alongside Lindelof. The film is executive produced by Zobel, Cuse and Steven R. Molen.