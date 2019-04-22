The Hustle is getting in on the Avengers: Endgame hype with a second trailer for the comedy. The Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel is arguably the most-anticipated movie of the year, so it is a wise decision to get in on the fun since the superhero adventure comes out this week. Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are deemed the "Revengers" in the latest trailer, which pops up on the screen and turns to dust, parodying Thanos' Decimation. The trailer even takes some of the black and white color scheme from the Marvel movie trailers.

As far as new scenes, this The Hustle trailer is largely made up of footage we've seen previously with the added Avengers: Endgame stuff. However, it is effective and it could end up brining more attention to the comedy, which is always a good thing for the box office receipts. Wilson and Hathaway are already out promoting the movie, which is a remake of 1988's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which starred Steve Martin and Michael Caine as conmen who try to swindle wealthy women out of their money.

The Hustle takes the same premise, but switches the genders, which is where the whole "Revengers" theme comes from in the latest trailer. The women are taking it back and as Anne Hathaway's character says, "we're not nice women." The duo are out to take the money from "small-minded" men and taking digs at each other along the way. Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson seem to be a good comedic pairing as seen in the promotional material and the interviews they have done for the comedy so far.

Related: Rebel Wilson to Headline Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Remake

The Hustle originally received an R-rating from the MPAA, but Rebel Wilson, who is also a producer on the project, fought hard for a PG-13 rating. Wilson has a law degree and she put it to work as she fought for the lower rating, comparing The Hustle to male-led comedies like Anchorman, which was rated PG-13. Wilson then went on to show that even PG movies like Disney's Frozen, 101 Dalmatians, and Muppet Treasure Island, all include sexualized comedy in a movie for children of all ages. In the end, Wilson won and the comedy now has a PG-13 rating, which will allow more people a chance to see it.

The Hustle hits theaters on May 10th, so Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are out promoting it now in order get people to theaters in a few weeks. They're going up against Ryan Reynolds' Detective Pikachu, which will more than likely end up taking the number one spot at the box office that particular weekend. However, The Hustle will more than likely end up doing pretty well. It's just hard to go up against the Pokémon franchise when all is said and done. You can check out the Avengers: Endgame-style trailer for The Hustle below, thanks to the MGM YouTube channel.