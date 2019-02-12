Instead of touting itself as a female remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, which hasn't really worked for some of the redos in recent past, MGM has simply changed the title to The Hustle, hoping to avoid the fan outrage that plagued Ghostbusters 2016 and Ocean's 8. Today, we get the first trailer and poster, and obviously, the title itself is a bit of a hustle cause, yes, this is descriptively a direct remake, though told with a twist.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels was itself a remake, and also got a title change. Everything starts with the 1964 movie Bedtime Story, starring Marlon Brando and David Nevin. Then it was Steve Marin and Michael Caine who more famously took on the con. Now it's Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson scamming their way into our hearts. And whoever is at the forefront of this deceptive tale, it still appears to be as funny as it ever was.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures dropped the first poster and trailer for The Hustle this morning after giving us a first look at Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson during the last quarter of 2018. Unlike some of the other female front loaded remakes that put a twist on gender politics, The Hustle hasn't really come under fire for supporting two female leads. In this hilarious new comedy, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them.

Related: Rebel Wilson to Headline Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Remake

Chris Addison is directing a script that has a lot of writers attached to it. Stanley Shapiro & Paul Henning and Dale Launer and Jac Schaeffer are all getting credit for what will be seen on screen. The producers are Roger Birnbaum p.g.a. and Rebel Wilson p.g.a. The Hustle opens in theaters on Mary 10, 2019.

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson were eager to get the trailer into everyone's hands before the Valentine Day holiday this weekend. So they turned to Joanne the Scammer to hustle the sneak peek out of MGM and onto the Internet. Want to see how this trailer made its way online? Check out how Joanne the Scammer helped Anne and Rebel get their hands on the trailer!

So, who is Joanne the Scammer? And how does she tie into all of this? Branden Miller is an actor and comedian known for creating and portraying the fictional Joanne the Scammer, also known as Joanne Prada. The character often posts Twitter or Instagram videos discussing scams, cons, and just about anything our two rotten scoundrels would be into.

MGM dropped both videos and the new poster earlier today. Alex Sharp is also starring in the movie, taking on the role portrayed by the late, great Glenne Headly in the 1988 version of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. The Hustle is one of the few comedies coming this summer, so it should be a big box office hit when it arrives this May.