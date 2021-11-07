Acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi has been tapped to write and direct a feature film adaptation of Alejandro Jodorowsky and Moebius' famous graphic novel The Incal. The news came out earlier today and has taken fans by surprise. The Chilean-French filmmaker and novelist Alejandro Jodorowsky himself announced the news. Humanoids, the long-time publisher of The Incal, is producing the film adaptation. Waititi will write the screenplay with frequent collaborators Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows) and Peter Warren (Ghost Team). Jodorowsky will be involved with the project, but being 92 years old, he will only serve as a consultant. Check out the following clip of Jodorowsky and Waititi talking about bringing The Incal to the big screen.

The video begins with Jodorowsky talking about his failed Dune adaptation. As many would remember, back in the 70s, Jodorowsky unsuccessfully tried to adapt Frank Herbert's Dune as a movie. He ended up writing a screenplay that would have spawned a 14-hour movie. However, Jodorowsky partnered up with illustrator Moebius (Jean Giraud) and used themes and artwork from his Dune script to create a graphic novel series, The Incal.

As Variety reports, The Incal centers on a private investigator, John Difool, who happens upon a mystical artifact known as the Incal, an object of great power coveted by many factions across the galaxy. As Difool learns of the Incal's powers and purpose, he teams with a ragtag crew on a mission to save the universe.

The novel is an epic space opera that incorporates intergalactic voyages, technology, politics, conspiracies, and satire to great success. It is widely regarded as one of the best graphic novels of all time, and its influence can be seen in several films like Blade Runner and The Fifth Element. Jodorowsky has given his seal of approval to Waititi and looks forward to what he does. Here is what Jodorowsky said in a statement,

"When Humanoids' CEO Fabrice Giger introduced me to Taika Waititi's work, it became obvious to me that he was the one. I fully trust Taika's creativity to give The Incal a stunning take, intimate and at the same time of cosmic proportions."

Giger is himself quite thrilled about bringing The Incal to life, saying, "It began as the adventures of a jackass named John Difool, and then it became something else - we called it 'The Incal' - something that has transformed everything it's ever touched and continues to do so: its creators, the other artists who later became a part of John's journey, its publisher Humanoids and myself in the process, countless readers, writers and directors around the world, and soon, I believe, the great Taika Waititi himself and everyone who looks to him for inspiration."

Waititi added, "The films and graphic novels of Alejandro Jodorowsky have influenced me and so many others for so long. I was stunned to be given the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life and I am grateful to Alejandro, Fabrice, and everyone at Humanoids for trusting me to do so."

Taika Waititi, who recently wrapped filming Thor: Love and Thunder, has a lot on his plate for the coming years, including live-action adaptations of Akira, Flash Gordon, a Star Wars movie, and several other projects. It remains to be seen when he begins work on The Incal and it's unclear when it will make it to movie theaters. Stay tuned for more updates. This news comes to us via TheWrap.