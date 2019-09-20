The Infinity Saga full-length trailer is now online. The massive trailer goes over elven years-worth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and packs a lot into its barely three-minute runtime. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently revealed that The Infinity Saga was going to be released in a massive Blu-ray boxset, which will include all 23 movies and a ton of never-before-seen bonus material. To let everyone know he was serious, he shared the Iron Man deleted post-credit scene, which has Nick Fury talking about mutants, Hulk, and the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

The Infinity Saga trailer was first shown to lucky attendees of this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Kevin Feige unveiled the trailer, but did not confirm a Blu-ray boxset. The trailer was then shown again at the SIGGRAPH event honoring Marvel Studios producer Victoria Alonso in late July. However, it has never been shown online until now and it shows just how wild the last eleven years have been for the MCU and its fans.

Spider-Man: Far From Home officially wrapped up Phase 3 of the MCU and The Infinity Saga, though most fans would have thought that it came to an end with Avengers: Endgame. Everything from now, all the way back to where it all began with 2008's Iron Man, is covered in the brief trailer, starting with the iconic clanking noise of Tony Stark building the Iron Man suit. Boxsets are nothing new from Marvel Studios, but this will be the one that all hardcore fans are going to want to get their hands on, especially with all of the bonus content that Kevin Feige has promised.

As for when The Infinity Saga boxset will hit stores, that is a mystery at this time. With that being said, getting it ready for a possible holiday 2019 release would be the way to go. 2019 has been a huge year for Marvel Studios and they will more than likely try to capitalize on that success to end the year with another milestone. But, since we haven't gotten a full press release with all of the details yet, we might not end up seeing it released until next year, perhaps as a way to kick off Phase 4 with the standalone Black Widow movie.

While the MCU's Phase 3 is behind us and The Infinity Saga has come to an end, there is still a lot more to look forward to. Kevin Feige announced a huge amount of projects that are coming down the line, including a lot of shows for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, which will be a brand-new venture for Marvel Studios and a new way for fans to see what happens in Phase 4. While we wait for the future, you can take a step into the past with The Infinity Saga trailer, which you can watch below, thanks to ACMSIGGRAPH YouTube channel. The footage shows up at the 10:50 mark.