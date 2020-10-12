We have a new trailer for The Informer. Coming from Vertical Entertainment and The Forest Road Company's Noriva, this looks to bring an A-list cast led by Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad, Altered Carbon) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out, Blade Runner 2049) home next month for some premium VOD action. Based on the trailer, this looks like it may well serve as a decent substitute for being able to check out a new thriller at an actual theater this fall.

The trailer opens with Joel Kinnaman and Ana de Armas leading a happy, domesticated life with their young daughter. The peace is interrupted when Kinnaman's character is called in to deal with an FBI informant who is involved in the drug trade. Things get messy, which puts him in a precarious situation, so much so that he ends up having to go back to prison to tackle the drug war from the inside. But this risky operation is the price of his freedom.

The movie is directed by Andrea Di Stefano, who co-wrote the screenplay with Matt Cook and Rowan Joffe. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Mark Lane, James Harris and Robert Jones are on board as producers. The cast also includes Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, Jack Reacher), Common (John Wick: Chapter 2, Hell on Wheels) and Clive Owen (Children of Men, Gemini Man). Vertical's Peter Jarowey and Zach Tarica of The Forest Road Company explained when the distribution deal was announced that they feel this can help fill the void for movie lovers who missed out on the summer season this year.

"It's no secret that cinephiles and action-lovers of all stripes have missed the summer movie experience. That's why we're thrilled to finally bring The Informer to domestic audiences, a star-studded, twisty spy thriller that's bound to bring the same white-knuckle, heart-pumping premium experience we've come to expect from a theater to the couches in your own home."

The Informer centers on Pete Koslow (Joel Kinnaman), a former special operations soldier who is secretly working as an informant for the FBI as they aim to take down the Polish mafia's drug trade in New York. However, the FBI's operation goes south, which results in the death of an undercover NYPD cop. Peter is then coaxed into returning to Bale Hill prison where he previously served time for manslaughter in order to take down the cartel from the inside.

Joel Kinnaman is set to appear in next year's The Suicide Squad. Ana de Armas, meanwhile, is set to appear in the next James Bond entry, No Time to Die. The Informer is being released under "Home Premiere Premium VOD." Like other recent releases such as Bill & Ted Face the Music and Trolls World Tour, it will run $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. It will be widely available through Comcast, ATT, DIRECTV, Dish, Spectrum, Verizon, Frontier, Amazon, FandangoNow, Vudu, Microsoft, and Redbox On Demand. The Informer arrives on November 6 from Vertical Entertainment. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.