Simon Pegg has been coasting on his geek charm for close to two decades now, and when he's not taking on a role that will play near and dear to his fans' hearts, he's taking on an interesting character in something quite unexpected. As is the case with The Inheritance, which sounds like it will leave audiences on the edge of their seat. He's joined by Kate Mara in this thriller that is gearing up to shoot sometime next year.

Highland Film Group announced today that Kate Mara (Megan Leavy, The Martian, House of Cards) and Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible, Star Trek, The Cornetto Trilogy) are in negotiations to star in the high-stakes thriller Inheritance, with British helmer Vaughn Stein directing, fresh off his recent work with Pegg and Margot Robbie in his noir thriller Terminal.

Matthew Kennedy penned script, and Richard B. Lewis (The Space Between Us, August Rush) is producing through his Southpaw Entertainment banner alongside David Wulf (upcoming The Night Clerk) of WulfPak Productions, and Convergent Media's Dan Reardon and Santosh Govindaraju (The Night Clerk). UTA and Highland Film Group are co-repping the US rights with Highland Film Group handling foreign sales, which commenced at the American Film Market (AFM) this week.

Inheritance explores what happens when the patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. This marks HFG's second collaboration with Stein, previously partnering on his debut film Terminal, which released earlier this year.

With a career spanning film and television, Mara is one of the most versatile actors working today. Since her breakout performance in Ang Lee's Brokeback Mountain, she has starred in a number of critically acclaimed productions. Most recently, she starred on the big screen in Ridley Scott's The Martian, Meagan Leavey and Chappaquidick and on the small screen she starred in megahit House of Cards which garnered her an Emmy nomination.

Pegg recently reprised the role of Benji Dunn, starring alongside Tom Cruise in the Paramount critical and box office success Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and also starred in Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One earlier this year. He can next be seen in the horror action comedy NEvzAna5t42Cyv, which he also will executive produce alongside frequent collaborator Nick Frost under the pair's Stolen Picture banner. Previous credits include: Star Trek: Beyond, Ready Player One, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and more.

Mara is repped by UTA, Mosaic and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Pegg is represented by UTA and Dawn Sedgwick Management. Stein is represented by UTA and Grandview. HFG's slate includes: Joe Carnahan's Boss Level starring Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts and Mel Gibson; Michael Cristofer's The Night Clerk starring Tye Sheridan, Ana de Armas and Helen Hunt; Marc Meyer's thriller We Summon the Darkness starring Alexandra Daddario; Shawn Ku's action thriller A Score to Settle starring Nicolas Cage; the star-studded Berlin, I Love You with Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, Jim Sturgess, Mickey Rourke, Diego Luna, and Jenna Dewan Tatum; Lin Oeding's thriller Braven starring Jason Momoa; and Steven C. Miller's action thriller Escape Plan 2: Hades starring Sylvester Stallone and Dave Bautista. Inheritance comes from Highland Film Group.