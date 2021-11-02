A new Jake Gyllenhaal-led project is always an exciting prospect, but his latest venture, action thriller The Interpreter is double exciting, with the actor teaming up alongside Wrath of Man director Guy Ritchie for this tale of inspired by real-life conversations with soldiers and the interpreters who risk their lives every day to help them. Guy Ritchie will helm the project, working from a script he has co-written alongside frequent collaborators Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, both of whom have worked alongside the filmmaker on Operation Fortune, Wrath of Man, and The Gentlemen.

In The Interpreter, Jake Gyllenhaal will play Sergeant John Kinley, who is on his last tour of duty. "With enemy combatants in pursuit, Ahmed risks his own life to carry an injured Kinley across miles of gruelling terrain to safety," reads the official description. "Back on US soil, Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given passage to America as promised. Determined to protect his friend and repay his debt, Kinley returns to the warzone to retrieve Ahmed and his family before the local militias reach them first." Gyllenhaal and Ritchie will no doubt use ﻿The Interpreter ﻿to shine a light on several contemporary issues, as both Kinley and Ahmed go to great lengths to protect each other amid the most testing circumstances.

Principal photography on The Interpreter is due to begin on January 10, 2022 on location in Spain, with the prospect of Gyllenhaal uniting with Guy Ritchie sure to be an exciting one for thriller fans. Ritchie, who made an impression out of the gate with both Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, has since moved in major franchise filmmaking with the likes of Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin. The director recently teamed up once again with action movie icon Jason Statham for the action thriller heist flick, Wrath of Man, and is due to director The Stath again in the upcoming spy movie Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.

Led by Statham alongside Aubrey Plaza, Operation Fortune finds the action superstar as the superbly named super spy Orson Fortune who, along with his team of top operatives, recruit Hollywood's biggest movie star, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), to help them on an undercover mission to stop billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant) from selling a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre recently set a release date of January 21, 2022.

As for Jake Gyllenhaal, the increasingly popular actor proved his talent for unmissable intensity in Netflix's recently released thriller, The Guilty. Before working under the direction of Ritchie, Gyllenhaal is already set to team up with another hugely successful action director, Michael Bay, in the upcoming action thriller Ambulance. Starring alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the story finds the pair as desperate criminals who take to bank robbing, stealing an ambulance occupied by a paramedic (Eiza González), and a patient in critical condition. Ambulance is scheduled to be released in movie theaters by Universal Pictures on February 18, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Deadline.