The Invisible Man had no problem taking the top spot at this weekend's box office. The horror thriller has been receiving praise from critics and viewers over the past few days, which culminated in $29 million domestically. Overseas, the Blumhouse production took in an additional $20.2 million, which brings the movie to $49.2 million globally. Early conservative predictions had The Invisible Man coming in at around $20 million, but it was able to easily surpass those numbers.

Sonic The Hedgehog took the second spot at this weekend's box office with $16 million. The video game adaptation had previously held the number one spot for two consecutive weekends and has received mixed reviews. The Call of the Wild took the third spot this weekend with $13.2 million. The movie, which stars Harrison Ford opposite a CGI dog, has not been living up to expectations and has also received mixed reviews from viewers and critics. Whatever the case may be, Ford seems to be having fun promoting the movie.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising was able to take the fourth spot at this weekend's box office. The anime project was able to bring in an impressive $5 million, which was more than enough to take the fourth spot. Bad Boys for Life came in at number five this weekend after taking in $4.3 million. The long-awaited sequel hit theaters back in January and has been a surprise box office success. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are already rumored to be coming back for another installment.

Birds of Prey took the sixth position this weekend with $4.1 million. The Margot Robbie-starring movie never really took off at the box office, despite positive reviews from fans and critics. The studio may end up taking a loss on this one when all is said and done. Impractical Jokers: The Movie came in at number seven this weekend. The movie, which is based on the TV series, earned $3.5 million.

Elsewhere, Sam Mendes' World War I movie 1917 came in at number eight this weekend. The movie was able to take in $2.67 million. Brahms: The Boy II came in at number nine after earning $2.6 million. And finally, Fantasy Island came in at number ten. The big screen adaptation of the iconic TV series brought in $2.3 million, despite mostly negative reviews from viewers and critics. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

