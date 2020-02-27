The Invisible Man cast and journalists were all pranked during an interview session. Universal staged the prank in honor of the release of the movie, which hits theaters tonight for the Thursday night preview screenings. The early reactions and reviews for the horror thriller have been overwhelmingly positive, which should help the movie out at the box office this weekend. Early predictions have The Invisible Man bringing in anywhere between $20 million and $30 million. With so much early praise, the movie should end up on the higher end of the spectrum when all of the dust settles.

When promoting The Invisible Man, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse decided to get creative. Experiential Director Josh Randall and the rest of the special effects team from the movie surprised Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and the journalists that were scheduled to be interviewing them about the movie. Moss and Jackson-Cohen leap and look genuinely scared, though they laugh immediately afterward. As for the journalists, they definitely get spooked while brushing up on notes and fixing their hair.

Ominous noises are present in the video as camera cases suddenly and violently close shut. At first it's treated like a weird occurrence. However, Josh Randall and crew slowly start to ramp up the scares, going as far as to show an invisible person pop up underneath a banner. While Elisabeth Moss and Oliver Jackson-Cohen are scared at first, they soon figure out what is going on and have a good laugh about Universal's promotion of The Invisible Man.

Elisabeth Moss stars in The Invisible Man, a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal's classic monster character. Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding. She is aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, HBO's Euphoria).

Things start to get weird when Cecilia's abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune. Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia's sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. However, that is not going to be easy to prove.

The Invisible Man first reactions have been hugely positive, with critics praising the movie. Jason Blum produces The Invisible Man for his Blumhouse Productions. The movie directed and executive produced by Leigh Whannell, from his screenplay and screen story. Whannell is one of the original conceivers of the Saw franchise who most recently directed Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3. Elisabeth Moss has been receiving praise for her performance, which often has the actress by herself, acting with special effects. You can check out the prank interview video above, thanks to the Universal Pictures YouTube channel.