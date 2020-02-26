Sonic the Hedgehog has ruled the past two weekends at the box office, making it quite the big hit for Paramount Pictures. The video game adaptation narrowly topped 20th Century Pictures' The Call of the Wild with $26.1 million. But a win is a win. The speedy blue hedgehog will likely have to surrender the box office crown this weekend though, as Universal Pictures looks to have a much-need hit of its own with The Invisible Man.

The Invisible Man, which comes from director Leigh Whannell, is Universal's latest attempt to reinvent its stable of classic monsters for a new generation. This time around, they've tapped Elisabeth Moss to headline a new take on the H.G. Wells' tale. So far, things are looking quite good. Analysts are projecting a debut between $20 and $30 million. Even on the low end, that would represent a major win as the movie, which comes from Blumhouse Productions, was produced for a mere $7 million.

To help matters, The Invisible Man currently sits at a stellar 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which could help boost box office ticket sales over the weekend. This is in stark contrast to 2017's The Mummy, which was supposed to be the first entry in what Universal dubbed the Dark Universe. The Tom Cruise flick fizzled with critics and didn't do what it needed at the box office to justify the ambitious monster-based cinematic universe. This is also good news for Universal as both Dolittle and Cats bombed rather hard. Coupled with the success of 1917, it appears the studio will manage to offset those losses as 2020 rolls on.

It should be another tight race between Sonic the Hedgehog and The Call of the Wild this weekend, but I will once again give the edge to the former this weekend. Sonic the Hedgehog has already grossed more than $200 million worldwide and seems poised to become one of the highest-grossing video game movies ever. The Call of the Wild, which stars Harrison Ford in a new take on the Jack London classic, bested projections last weekend with $24.7 million. Be that as it may, its $125 million production budget means the movie will need to keep the meat in seats for weeks to come to avoid taking a loss.

Birds of Prey took quite the steep dive falling more than 60 percent last weekend, bringing in $6.8 million. The DC Comics adaptation should slip one more spot down the chart to number four with around $4 million this weekend. It's probably going to avoid becoming a flop, but Margot Robbie's latest isn't shaping up to be the hit Warner Bros. was hoping for. Rounding out the top five should be Bad Boys for Life as it nears the $400 million worldwide mark.

Impractical Jokers: The Movie is expanding this weekend after a successful launch in less than 400 theaters last weekend and could take in around $3 million or more. Brahms: The Boy 2 will likely take a steep dive after its launch last week and will probably take in less than $3 million. Parasite should continue its post-Oscars bankroll with another $2 million, give or take. Fantasy Island and Jumanji: The Next Level should round out the top ten. Both movies will also likely be in the $2 million ballpark.

Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions below and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. Numbers used in this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.

