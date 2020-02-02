Blumhouse and Universal Pictures have released a new trailer for The Invisible Man. The movie stars Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal's classic monster character. The latest footage gives us a good feel of what to expect when it hits theaters at the end of this month. So far, this is the second Invisible Man trailer the studio has released and one can imagine they'll release more in the coming weeks to raise excitement.

What you can't see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal's classic monster character. The Invisible Man finds Elisabeth Moss' Cecilia Kass trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Kass escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer, The InBetween), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge, Straight Outta Compton) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid, Euphoria). Though we know the gist of the original classic story, Blumhouse is putting a new spin on it, which is hinted at in the new footage.

The story ends up getting deeper as Cecilia's abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen, The Haunting of Hill House) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune. Cecilia Kass suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia's sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see. Production on The Invisible Man moved quickly, wrapping September 2019 and Universal Monster fans are looking forward to seeing what Blumhouse has done.

Jason Blum produces The Invisible Man for his Blumhouse Productions. The movie is directed and executive produced by Leigh Whannell, from his screenplay and screen story. Whannell is one of the original conceivers of the Saw franchise who most recently directed Upgrade and Insidious: Chapter 3. The movie is also produced by Kylie du Fresne (Upgrade, The Sapphires) for Goalpost Pictures. The executive producers are Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Charles Layton, Rosemary Blight, Ben Grant, Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno. The Invisible Man is a co-production of Goalpost Pictures Australia and Blumhouse Productions, in association with Nervous Tick, for Universal Pictures.