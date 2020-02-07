Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for The Invisible Man. This is the studio's latest attempt at revisiting some of its classic monster movies. In this case, Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind The Purge, Get Out and Halloween has stepped in to take a crack at it, with Leigh Whannell (Upgrade) in the director's chair. As we can see, this is flipping the script a bit on the classic tale, with The Handmaid's Tale Elizabeth Moss at the center of the modern take.

The Invisible Man trailer opens up with an extended look at Elisabeth Moss' character making a middle-of-the-night escape from an abusive relationship. Even though it seems like she's managed to find peace away from her ex after he supposedly dies, things get complicated. He's found a way to turn invisible and is haunting her and making her seem crazy to the outside world. The footage shows us many of the ways the filmmakers are playing with the concept, which leads to quite a few clever and intense sequences. Overall, this continues to look like a bold reinvention of the classic H.G. Wells story.

The Invisible Man Super Bowl trailer dropped this past weekend. It shows us Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) who is trapped in an abusive relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist. She manages to flee in the dead of night and disappears into hiding with the help of her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). However, things get complicated whe her ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) seemingly commits suicide, leaving behind a large portion of his fortune for Cecilia. But she begins to suspect his death was a hoax as a series of bizarre coincidences take a lethal turn. Her sanity begins to unravel as she becomes desperate to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Blumhouse head Jason Blum produces the movie, with Leigh Whannell also penning screenplay, in addition to his duties as director. Whannell previously helped create the Saw franchise and also directed Insidious: Chapter 3. He's also been tapped to take on the Escape from New York remake. Kylie du Fresne is also on board as a producer, with Whannell, Beatriz Sequeira, Charles Layton, Rosemary Blight, Ben Grant, Couper Samuelson and Jeanette Volturno as executive producers.

Previously, the studio tried to take the big-budget approach to the Universal Monsters starting with 2017's The Mummy, which starred Tom Cruise and was intended to kick off what they dubbed the Dark Universe. Unfortunately, the movie dramatically underperformed and the studio's lofty plans for a shared monster movie universe were scrapped before they even got off the ground. Johnny Depp had been on deck to star in a version of The Invisible Man for the Dark Universe before those plans were axed. We'll see if this new approach fares better. The Invisible Man is set to hit theaters on February 28 from Universal Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.