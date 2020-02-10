The 2020 Oscars winners have been officially announed. Hollywood's biggest night has come and gone and we know who walked away with Oscars in hand after this year's Academy Awards. One movie that didn't go home with anything extra to carry, somewhat surprisingly, was Martin Scorsese's latest, The Irishman. The expensive gangster flick, which was produced and released by Netflix, lost in every single category it was nominated in, which is assuredly not what the streaming service had in mind when they signed on to make this movie.

The Irishman trailed only Joker in terms of overall Oscar nominations, heading into the night with ten, including one for Best Picture. The crime epic was also nominated for Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing and Visual Effects. Plus, both Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, who was pulled out of retirement for his role, were nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category. Ultimately, they lost out to Brad Pitt for his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Best Picture took everyone by surprise, with Bong Joon-ho's acclaimed thriller Parasite becoming the first ever foreign-language movie to take home the top prize.

Bong Joon-ho also took home Best Director, with Taika Waititi winning Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on Jojo Rabbit. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood walked away with the Oscar for Production Design and the legendary Roger Deakins won his second Oscar for his cinematography work on 1917, which was the heavy favorite to win Best Picture heading into the night. Greta Gerwig's Little Women beat out the competition for Costume Design, Film Editing went to Ford vs Ferrari and, lastly, 1917 walked away with the prize for Visual Effects.

Martin Scorsese had been wanting to make The Irishman, based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses about real-life hitman Frank Sheeran, for years. But it was an expensive prospect, as the director wanted to digitally de-age his main actors, including Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel, so that they could play these characters across multiple decades. Netflix stepped in to foot the bill which is said to be in the $175 million range, which is more than most comic book movies cost to make. On paper, it seemed like the company's best shot to date at winning the Best Picture prize at the Oscars. Though, they came close last year with Roma.

The Irishman was embraced by the vast majority of critics and audiences, even though some found the runtime, which clocks in at 3 hours and 29 minutes, a bit challenging. Netflix didn't walk away completely empty-handed. Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Marriage Story, which marked the streamer's first major win in an acting category at the Academy Awards. American Factory, which was produced by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, also walked away with Best Documentary Feature. This news comes to us via the official Oscar.Go.Com website.