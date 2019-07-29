Martin Scorsese's The Irishman will premiere at the opening night of the New York Film Festival on September 27th. Additionally, two first-look photos give us a hint of how well Industrial Light and Magic pulled off the de-aging process on Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Al Pacino. Scorsese and crew took a lot of extra time to make sure the de-aging looked as natural as possible and from the looks of things, they all did a pretty great job.

Robert De Niro plays Frank Sheeran, while Al Pacino and Joe Pesci costar as Jimmy Hoffa and Pennsylvania mob boss Russell Bufalino, respectively. The Irishman also stars Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Ray Romano, and Jesse Plemons. While the movie is all set to premiere at the end of September, there is no release date set for theaters or Netflix at this time. Hopefully that news will be released soon. Martin Scorsese had this to say about premiering the movie at the New York Film Festival.

"It's an incredible honor that The Irishman has been selected as the Opening Night of the New York Film Festival. I greatly admire the bold and visionary selections that the festival presents to audiences year after year. The festival is critical to bringing awareness to cinema from around the world. I am grateful to have the opportunity to premiere my new picture in New York alongside my wonderful cast and crew."

The New York Film Festival describes The Irishman as a "richly textured epic of American crime, a dense, complex story told with astonishing fluidity." The movie is based on true events from the book I Hear You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt. The book was adapted for the big screen by Academy Award winning screenwriter Steven Zaillian and Martin Scorsese fans have been waiting a long time to get a look at the movie.

NYFF director Kent Jones is excited to get the chance of premiering Martin Scorsese's Netflix original, The Irishman. The movie marks the first time that the 76-year old director has put out a feature-length since 2016's Silence, so hopes are high. Luckily, it sounds like Scorsese was able to pull off another hit. Jones had this to say about The Irishman.

"It's the work of masters, made with a command of the art of cinema that I've seen very rarely in my lifetime, and it plays out at a level of subtlety and human intimacy that truly stunned me. All I can say is that the minute it was over my immediate reaction was that I wanted to watch it all over again."

The Irishman is Martin Scorsese's first movie to premiere at the NYFF since 2011's Hugo, which was a surprise at the time. As far as scoring your chance to see the movie before anyone else, tickets go on sale to the general public on September 8th. VIP passes are currently on sale, so it might be pretty hard to get into The Irishman for opening night. You can check out the first-look images from the movie below, thanks to the Fandango Twitter account.

