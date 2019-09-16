Netflix has released a new poster for The Irishman. This is the latest from director Martin Scorsese and, for various reasons, this is one of his most buzzed-about movies in years. For one, he's returning to the gangster genre and, considering this is the man who brought us Goodfellas, that would be enough on its own. But he's also reuniting Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for the movie. To top it all off, Al Pacino is joining in on the action, marking the first time he's worked with Scorsese.

Naturally, Netflix is leaning hard on the trio at the center of this flick, and this poster speaks to that. We see the three stars featured at the center of the poster, with the city looming large in the background. Save for the title and Martin Scorsese's name proudly stamped across the top, there's not much else going on. But what more does one need to be sold on The Irishman? It's also worth pointing out that the versions of the actors on this poster don't appear to be digitally de-aged.

Much of what has taken so long in getting this movie finished is the fact that the actors will be de-aged, like we've seen in movies such as The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Ant-Man and the Wasp, so that they will be able to play younger versions of themselves. This was glimpsed in the trailer, but we've yet to get a true sense of how that's going to play on screen. Unfortunately, this poster isn't offering much help in that department. Still, it's an accomplishment just to see these three actors gathered together for the first time, especially since Joe Pesci had been retired for years prior to this.

Netflix shelled out big money for The Irishman, with its budget said to be in the neighborhood of $175 million. Other studios weren't confident the movie would be able to make what it needed to make at the box office, given the hefty price tag. It's also important to note that its runtime is reportedly three and a half hours. Netflix will be giving the picture a theatrical release, but it will be limited and won't be as wide as some expected perhaps it could have been. Much of that had to do with the streaming service being unwilling to grant a traditional theatrical window to satisfy chains like AMC and Regal.

The Irishman is based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses and centers on hitman Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) and chronicles one of the great unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). The movie will debut next week at the New York Film Festival before making its way to theaters on November 1. It will then be made available to stream on Netflix starting November 27. Be sure to check out the poster below.

