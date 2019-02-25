Martin Scorsese's The Irishman will open in theaters and debut on Netflix this fall. The streaming platform released a teaser for the highly anticipated movie during the Academy Awards that confirmed the fall release, but did not reveal an official day or rating for the project. The movie stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Harvey Keitel and it will hit theaters for a limited time in order to qualify for Academy Award consideration for next year's event.

The teaser trailer for Martin Scorsese's The Irishman does not provide us with any footage. Instead, we are treated to some dialogue from the movie, including: "I hear you paint houses," which is the title of the book in which the movie is based on. Robert De Niro plays Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran, a mob hitman, who allegedly carried out more than 25 murders. Al Pacino plays Jimmy Hoffa, who was famously murdered. The Irishman marks the first time that Pacino has ever worked with Scorsese.

While it's the first time working with Martin Scorsese for Al Pacino, The Irishman is a reunion for Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. Pesci portrays Pennsylvania Mafia boss Russell Bufalino, who may or may not have had something to do with the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa. Harvey Keitel stars as Angelo Bruno, while Ray Romano is Bill Bufalino, who works as a Teamster lawyer. With a fall release date on the way, it shouldn't be too long of a wait before we see some actual footage for the highly anticipated movie, which was in development for a number of years before it finally went into production last year.

Related: Scorsese's Irishman Poster Has Robert De Niro Out for Blood

In terms of being similar to any of Martin Scorsese's older work, like Goodfellas, The Irishman is very much its own thing, according to long-time Scorsese collaborator Thelma Schoonmaker. The editor believes that fans of the director are going to love the movie, but also recently noted that she had not seen any footage with the de-aging CGI technology yet, which may be the reason why we didn't see any footage in the teaser trailer. Schoonmaker said that using the technology is a bit of a gamble. But they're using ILM, so they should be in pretty great hands.

In addition to the first footage for The Irishman, the official release date should be announced soon. However, fall isn't too much longer to go and many are just thankful that the movie is coming out at all. It will be interesting to see how well it does at the box office and how many theaters Netflix decides to deliver the movie to. With Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino, and Harvey Keitel on board, the movie has potential to do quite well at the box office, while also possibly beating Bird Box's record for most streamed original content on Netflix. You can check out the short teaser for The Irishman below, thanks to the Netflix YouTube trailer.