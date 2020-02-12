Signature Entertainment has provided action movie fans with a little gift today in the form of a new trailer for The Iron Mask. This movie has gone through quite a few title changes and has had a long, complicated road to release. But none of that really matters. The main attraction is still as desirable as ever, as this movie is set to feature Jackie Chan (Police Story, Rush Hour) fighting Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator, Predator) on screen for the first time. Two of cinema's most legendary action heroes are going toe-to-toe, which would be enough on its own. Luckily, this movie also has a lot else going for it, as evidenced by the trailer.

This is actually a sequel to 2014's Forbidden Empire, aka Viy. It's had several titles during its road to release, such as Viy 2: Journey to China and The Mystery of Dragon Seal. The title, though, is somewhat irrelevant, as this trailer has so much going on it's hard to care about what it's called. We start off in an old-timey prison, where Jackie Chan's character has been taken into custody. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is in a British military officer's uniform, in addition to rocking a pretty glorious mustache, is in charge of keeping him there. Rather delightfully, Schwarzenegger makes no attempt to sound British. As the great Ken Watanabe once said; let them fight.

We get a glimpse of the two duking it out and, as with any Jackie Chan fight, it looks impressive. But that's just the tip of the iceberg with this movie. As the footage rolls along, we see the massive CGI landscapes and get a sense of the scale, which is quite expansive. Also, there's a huge dragon in it, which is something. Chan and Schwarzenegger only appeared in one other movie together, Around the World in 80 Days, and they had precisely zero fight scenes with one another in it. So, regardless of what else takes place here, this long overdue battle should be worth the price of admission.

The Iron Mask takes place during the 18th Century and centers on English traveller Jonathan Green as he journeys from Russia to China. On his journey, he encounters dragons, black magic wizardry and a dragon king during an incredible but deadly adventure. The cast also includes the likes of Jason Flemyng (X-Men: First Class), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) and the late Rutger Hauer (Blade Runner) in one of his final on-screen roles.

The movie, which was directed by Oleg Stepchenko, was released in China and Russia last year. Luckily, the rest of the world will get to see it shortly enough. It's set to arrive on theaters in the U.K. on April 10, and will be made available via On Demand at that time as well via Signature Entertainment. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.