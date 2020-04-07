Every major studio in Hollywood is currently closed down for the foreseeable future, which means it will be awhile before we see any major blockbuster trailers coming our way. So we're having to settle for some bottom of the bucket B-Movies that usually wouldn't get much attention heading into the summer. Luckily the new horror outing The Jack in the Box looks worthy of our attention, if not just for the terrifying poster alone. We also have the first trailer, which unlocks a terrifying demon clown from inside a toy Jack-in-the-Box. Pop goes the Weasel has never been more scary.

Yes, 4Digital Media has released the official trailer and poster for The Jack in the Box, a heart stopping horror with one very demonic clown. The movie will arrive On VOD And Digital HD On Leading Digital Platforms And DVD On May 5, 2020. Just remember, once you open this box, you'll never be able to escape it. What is 'it'? Just take a look at the trailer if you dare.

When a museum is donated a vintage Jack-In-The-Box, it s not long before staff member Casey starts to think that the creepy clown doll inside has a life of its own. As he discovers his colleagues are dying, one by one, Casey realizes it's up to him to find a way to end the nightmare or become another victim of the box's curse. Jack In The Box is a heart stopping horror that will fuel your fear of clowns.

Lawrence Fowler directs The Jack in the Box from his own script. Geoff Fowler is working alongside Lawrence Fowler as a producer on the movie. The ensemble cast includes Ethan Taylor, Robert Nairne and Lucy-Jane Quinlan.

According to IMDB, Lawrence Fowler is a Welsh Film Director and Writer. Following three years of film school at The University of South Wales, Lawrence set out to make a name for himself in the film industry. Working alongside his producing partner Geoff, Up A Notch Productions was created in 2015 to develop genre feature films, TV projects and Video Advertising. Three years later, this ambitious vision became a reality with his first feature film Curse Of The Witch's Doll earning a theatrical run and international distribution on DVD and VOD.

The Jack in the Box is only Lawrence Fowler's second feature film. It was shot across Northampton, UK. Prime filming location Abington Park Museum has a rich history, once owned by William Shakespeare's grand-daughter, it later became a mental asylum. This all adds to the scary ambience found buried within this spooky treat.

The hope is that businesses will start to open up later this April, but the when and how is still being hammered out. Will theaters be open by May? That's a tough call, but many are expecting that most theaters won't open until July at the earliest. So if you're hungry for a new horror movie, you could do a lot worse than The Jack in the Box. Hope you enjoy the trailer, and you can check out the excellent poster below.